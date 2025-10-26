How To Connect AirPods To PC Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Connecting your AirPods to your Windows 10 PC can be a convenient way to enjoy audio wirelessly. While AirPods are designed primarily for Apple devices, pairing them with a Windows 10 computer is a straightforward process. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to establish a connection and troubleshoot common issues.

This article provides a clear, step-by-step approach to linking your AirPods to your Windows 10 PC, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience. Whether you’re using them for listening to music, attending virtual meetings, or gaming, this guide will help you get connected.

How Do I Connect My AirPods to My Windows 10 PC?

Step 1: Put Your AirPods into Pairing Mode

The first step involves preparing your AirPods for connection.

Place both AirPods in their charging case. Open the lid of the charging case. Locate the setup button on the back of the charging case. Press and hold the setup button until the status light flashes white. This indicates that your AirPods are in pairing mode.

Step 2: Access Bluetooth Settings on Your Windows 10 PC

Next, you need to access the Bluetooth settings on your Windows 10 PC.

Click the Start button. Select the Settings icon (gear icon). Click on Devices. Choose Bluetooth & other devices from the left-hand menu. Ensure that Bluetooth is turned On. If it’s off, toggle the switch to turn it on.

Step 3: Add Your AirPods as a Bluetooth Device

Now, you can add your AirPods as a Bluetooth device on your PC.

Click the Add Bluetooth or other device button. Select Bluetooth. Your Windows 10 PC will begin scanning for available Bluetooth devices. Select your AirPods from the list of available devices. They should appear as “AirPods” or “Your Name’s AirPods.” Click Pair.

Step 4: Complete the Pairing Process

Follow any on-screen prompts to complete the pairing process.

You may be prompted to enter a PIN. If so, try entering “0000” (four zeros). Some devices don’t require a PIN. Once paired, your AirPods will show as “Connected” in the Bluetooth settings. Click Done.

Step 5: Set AirPods as Default Audio Device (If Necessary)

In some cases, you might need to manually set your AirPods as the default audio device.

Right-click the Sound icon in the system tray (lower-right corner of your screen). Select Open Sound settings. In the “Output” section, choose your AirPods from the dropdown menu. In the “Input” section, choose your AirPods from the dropdown menu if you want to use them for the microphone.

Tips for a Smooth Connection

Ensure Bluetooth is enabled: Double-check that Bluetooth is turned on both your PC and your AirPods.

Double-check that Bluetooth is turned on both your PC and your AirPods. Keep AirPods charged: Low battery can sometimes interfere with the connection process.

Low battery can sometimes interfere with the connection process. Update Bluetooth drivers: Outdated drivers can cause connectivity issues. Check for driver updates in Device Manager.

Outdated drivers can cause connectivity issues. Check for driver updates in Device Manager. Forget and Re-pair: If you’re having trouble, try forgetting the device in Bluetooth settings and then re-pairing.

If you’re having trouble, try forgetting the device in Bluetooth settings and then re-pairing. Distance: Keep your AirPods within a reasonable range of your PC for a stable connection.

Comparing AirPods Connection Methods: Apple vs Windows

Feature Apple Devices Windows 10 PC Ease of Pairing Seamless, automatic pairing Manual pairing required Device Switching Automatic device switching Manual device switching required Codec Support AAC SBC, AAC (limited support) Latency Lower latency Potentially higher latency

Enjoy Wireless Audio on Windows 10

Connecting AirPods to your Windows 10 PC opens up a world of wireless audio possibilities. By following these simple steps, you can easily enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, and more without the hassle of wires.

FAQ

Why won’t my PC detect my AirPods? Make sure your AirPods are in pairing mode (white flashing light). Also, ensure Bluetooth is enabled on your PC and that your AirPods are charged.

Can I use AirPods microphone on Windows 10? Yes, you can use the AirPods microphone. Select AirPods as the input device in your sound settings.

My AirPods keep disconnecting from my PC. What can I do? Try updating your Bluetooth drivers, forgetting and re-pairing the device, and ensuring your AirPods are within a reasonable range of your PC.

Do all AirPods models work with Windows 10? Yes, all AirPods models (AirPods 1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max) should work with Windows 10.

Is there any difference in sound quality when using AirPods on Windows 10 compared to Apple devices? Potentially, yes. Windows 10 may not fully support the AAC codec, which AirPods use primarily, leading to slightly lower audio quality.

Wireless Freedom Achieved

Connecting your AirPods to a Windows 10 PC is easy. By following these steps, you can enjoy the convenience of wireless audio on your computer.

