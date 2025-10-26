How To Install Docker On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Docker has revolutionized software development by providing a platform for packaging, distributing, and running applications in isolated containers. Installing Docker on Windows 10 allows developers to build, test, and deploy applications consistently across different environments. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to get Docker up and running on your Windows 10 machine, ensuring a smooth and efficient setup process.

Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting with containerization, this guide will walk you through each stage of the installation, from enabling virtualization to verifying your Docker installation. By following these instructions, you’ll be well-equipped to leverage the power of Docker for your development projects on Windows 10.

What Are The Steps To Install Docker on Windows 10?

1. Enable Virtualization

Before installing Docker, ensure that virtualization is enabled in your BIOS/UEFI settings.

Restart your computer. Enter the BIOS/UEFI settings (usually by pressing Del , F2 , F12 , or Esc during startup – check your motherboard documentation). Look for virtualization options like “Intel Virtualization Technology (VT-x)” or “AMD-V”. Enable the virtualization setting. Save the changes and exit BIOS/UEFI. Your computer will restart.

2. Download Docker Desktop for Windows

Open your web browser and navigate to the Docker website: https://www.docker.com/products/docker-desktop/. Click on “Download for Windows”. Sign in with your Docker account or create a new one if you don’t have one.

3. Install Docker Desktop

Locate the downloaded Docker Desktop Installer.exe file. Double-click the installer to begin the installation process. When prompted, ensure that “Enable Hyper-V Windows Features” or “Install required Windows components for WSL 2” is checked (depending on your Windows version). Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. Restart your computer when prompted.

4. Start Docker Desktop

After the restart, Docker Desktop should start automatically. If it doesn’t, find it in your Start menu and launch it. Accept the Docker Desktop terms and conditions. Docker Desktop will start, and you’ll see the Docker icon in your system tray.

5. Verify the Installation

Open PowerShell or Command Prompt. Type docker --version and press Enter. You should see the Docker version information displayed, confirming that Docker is installed correctly. Type docker run hello-world and press Enter. This command downloads and runs a test image, printing a “Hello from Docker!” message if everything is set up correctly.

6. Troubleshooting Common Issues

Hyper-V Issues: If you encounter issues related to Hyper-V, ensure that it is enabled in Windows Features.

Search for “Turn Windows features on or off” in the Start menu. Make sure “Hyper-V” is checked. Restart your computer.

WSL 2 Issues: If you’re using WSL 2, ensure that you have the latest version of the Linux kernel.

Visit https://aka.ms/wsl2kernel to download and install the latest kernel update. Set WSL 2 as the default version by running wsl --set-default-version 2 in PowerShell.

Tips

Resource Allocation: Docker Desktop allows you to allocate CPU, memory, and disk space to Docker. Adjust these settings in Docker Desktop’s settings menu to optimize performance.

Docker Desktop allows you to allocate CPU, memory, and disk space to Docker. Adjust these settings in Docker Desktop’s settings menu to optimize performance. Docker Hub: Explore Docker Hub (https://hub.docker.com/) to find pre-built images for various applications and services.

Explore Docker Hub (https://hub.docker.com/) to find pre-built images for various applications and services. Docker Compose: For multi-container applications, use Docker Compose to define and manage your services in a single docker-compose.yml file.

Let’s compare Hyper-V and WSL 2 as backend options for Docker Desktop on Windows:

Feature Hyper-V WSL 2 Architecture Windows Hypervisor Linux Kernel running on WSL Performance Good, but can be resource-intensive Generally faster, better resource use Compatibility Older Docker Desktop versions Recommended for newer versions Setup Complexity Standard Windows Feature Requires WSL 2 installation

Docker Is Ready To Use On Windows 10!

By following these steps, you have successfully installed Docker on Windows 10 and are ready to start containerizing your applications. Docker’s flexibility and portability make it an invaluable tool for modern software development workflows, allowing you to streamline your development, testing, and deployment processes.

FAQ

What is Docker? Docker is a platform for developing, shipping, and running applications inside containers. Containers allow you to package an application with all of its dependencies, ensuring that it runs reliably across different environments.

Why use Docker on Windows 10? Docker on Windows 10 enables developers to build and test applications in a consistent environment, mimicking production setups, which helps reduce “it works on my machine” issues.

What are the system requirements for Docker Desktop on Windows 10? You need Windows 10 64-bit Pro, Enterprise, or Education (build 15063 or later), 4GB of RAM, virtualization enabled in BIOS, and a CPU that supports virtualization.

How do I uninstall Docker Desktop? You can uninstall Docker Desktop through the “Apps & Features” section in Windows Settings, just like any other application.

What is Docker Compose? Docker Compose is a tool for defining and running multi-container Docker applications. It uses a YAML file to configure the application’s services and allows you to start, stop, and manage all the containers with a single command.

Related reading