How To Send A Fax From Your IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Sending a fax might seem like a relic of the past, but it’s still a necessary function for many businesses and individuals. Fortunately, you don’t need a traditional fax machine to send a document. With your iPhone and the right app, you can easily send faxes from anywhere. This guide will walk you through the process of sending a fax directly from your iPhone, exploring both free and paid options to suit your needs.

Whether you need to send a contract, medical document, or any other important paperwork, your iPhone can be a convenient and efficient faxing solution. We’ll cover the necessary steps, app recommendations, and tips to ensure your fax is sent successfully and securely. Let’s dive into how you can transform your iPhone into a portable fax machine.

What’s the Best Way to Fax From My iPhone?

Choosing the Right Fax App

There are several apps available on the App Store that allow you to send faxes from your iPhone. Some offer free trials or limited free faxing, while others require a subscription. Here’s how to choose the right one:

Consider your needs: How often do you need to send faxes? If it’s infrequent, a free option with limited pages might suffice. If you send faxes regularly, a paid subscription might be more cost-effective.

How often do you need to send faxes? If it’s infrequent, a free option with limited pages might suffice. If you send faxes regularly, a paid subscription might be more cost-effective. Read reviews: Check user reviews to see what other people’s experiences have been with the app.

Check user reviews to see what other people’s experiences have been with the app. Look for features: Does the app offer features like document scanning, cloud storage integration, or the ability to add a cover page?

Setting Up Your Fax App

Once you’ve chosen an app, you’ll need to set it up. Here are the general steps:

Download the app: Search for the app in the App Store and download it to your iPhone. Create an account: Most apps require you to create an account with your email address. Verify your email: Check your email for a verification link and click it to activate your account. Explore the app: Familiarize yourself with the app’s interface and features.

Sending Your First Fax

Now that you’ve chosen and set up your app, you’re ready to send your first fax. Here’s how:

Open the app: Launch the fax app on your iPhone. Select “Send Fax”: Look for a button or option labeled “Send Fax” or something similar. Enter the recipient’s fax number: Type in the fax number you want to send to, including the area code and country code if necessary. Add your document: You can either scan a document using your iPhone’s camera or upload a file from your photo library or cloud storage. Add a cover page (optional): Some apps allow you to add a cover page with a message. Review your fax: Double-check the fax number and document to make sure everything is correct. Send your fax: Tap the “Send” button to send your fax. The app will usually notify you when the fax has been sent successfully.

Free Faxing Options: What to Expect

While some apps advertise “free faxing,” it’s important to understand the limitations. Free options typically offer:

Limited pages: You might only be able to send a few pages for free.

You might only be able to send a few pages for free. Watermarks: Your fax might include a watermark from the app.

Your fax might include a watermark from the app. Advertisements: The app might display advertisements.

The app might display advertisements. Limited features: Free versions might lack features like cloud storage integration or cover page customization.

Paid Faxing Options: When They Make Sense

If you need to send faxes regularly or require more features, a paid subscription might be a better option. Paid options typically offer:

Unlimited pages: You can send as many pages as you need without restrictions.

You can send as many pages as you need without restrictions. No watermarks: Your faxes will be clean and professional.

Your faxes will be clean and professional. No advertisements: The app will be ad-free.

The app will be ad-free. Advanced features: Paid versions often include features like cloud storage integration, cover page customization, and the ability to send faxes to multiple recipients.

Tips for Successful iPhone Faxing

Ensure good lighting: When scanning documents, make sure you have good lighting to ensure a clear scan.

When scanning documents, make sure you have good lighting to ensure a clear scan. Crop your documents: Crop out any unnecessary borders or backgrounds to make your document look cleaner.

Crop out any unnecessary borders or backgrounds to make your document look cleaner. Check the fax number: Double-check the fax number before sending to avoid sending your fax to the wrong recipient.

Double-check the fax number before sending to avoid sending your fax to the wrong recipient. Use a reliable internet connection: A stable internet connection is essential for sending faxes successfully.

A stable internet connection is essential for sending faxes successfully. Keep records: Save a copy of your sent faxes for your records.

Fax App Comparison

Feature Free Fax Apps Paid Fax Apps Pages Limited Unlimited Watermarks Often present None Advertisements Often present None Features Basic Advanced (cloud storage, cover pages, etc.) Cost Free (with limitations) Subscription-based

Sending Faxes From Your iPhone, Simplified

Sending a fax from your iPhone doesn’t have to be complicated. By choosing the right app, following the steps outlined above, and keeping the tips in mind, you can easily send faxes from anywhere with an internet connection.

FAQ

Can I receive faxes on my iPhone? Yes, many fax apps also allow you to receive faxes on your iPhone. You’ll typically be assigned a fax number when you sign up for the service.

Is it safe to send sensitive documents via fax app? Most reputable fax apps use encryption to protect your documents during transmission. However, it’s always a good idea to review the app’s security policies before sending sensitive information.

Do I need a dedicated fax number to send faxes from my iPhone? No, you don’t need a dedicated fax number to send faxes. The fax app will handle the transmission for you.

What file formats are supported by iPhone fax apps? Most apps support common file formats like PDF, JPG, and PNG.

Are there any completely free fax apps for iPhone? Some apps offer a limited number of free faxes, but most require a subscription for unlimited use.

Related reading