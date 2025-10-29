How To Insert A Text Box In Google Docs: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Docs is a versatile tool for creating and editing documents, but sometimes you need more control over the placement of text. That’s where text boxes come in handy. They allow you to isolate text and position it precisely within your document, making them ideal for callouts, sidebars, or adding visual interest.

This guide will walk you through the simple steps of inserting and customizing text boxes in Google Docs, so you can enhance your documents and make them more visually appealing. Let’s dive in and learn how to add this useful feature to your Google Docs toolkit.

How Do I Add a Text Box to Google Docs?

Inserting a Text Box

Open your Google Docs document. Click Insert in the top menu. Select Drawing and then choose + New. This will open the drawing canvas. Click the Text box icon (it looks like a square with a “T” inside). Click and drag on the canvas to create the text box. Adjust the size as needed. Type your desired text into the text box. Click Save and Close to insert the text box into your document.

Customizing Your Text Box

Select the text box: Click on the text box in your document to select it. Edit the text: Double-click inside the text box to edit the text. Change the border: Select the text box. Click the Border color, Border weight, or Border dash options in the toolbar to customize the border. Adjust the background: Select the text box. Click the Fill color option in the toolbar to change the background color. Resize and move: Click and drag the handles on the corners of the text box to resize it. Click and drag inside the text box to move it around the document.

Formatting Text Within the Text Box

Double-click inside the text box to edit the text. Use the formatting options in the toolbar (font, size, bold, italics, alignment, etc.) to format the text as desired. Click outside the text box to apply the formatting.

Tips for Using Text Boxes Effectively

Use text boxes sparingly to avoid cluttering your document.

Choose colors that complement your document’s overall design.

Consider using text boxes to highlight important information or create visual breaks in your text.

Group multiple elements within a drawing canvas to move them together as a single unit.

Experiment with different border styles and fill colors to create unique effects.

Google Docs Drawing Canvas vs. Other Programs

Feature Google Docs Drawing Canvas Other Drawing Programs (e.g., Adobe Illustrator) Complexity Simple, basic tools Advanced features and tools Use Case Quick document enhancements Professional graphic design Learning Curve Easy to learn Steeper learning curve Accessibility Integrated into Google Docs Requires separate software and installation Collaboration Real-time collaboration Varies depending on the program

Text Boxes: A Simple Addition to Google Docs

Inserting text boxes in Google Docs opens up a world of possibilities for enhancing your documents with visual elements and precise text placement. By following these simple steps, you can create more engaging and informative documents.

FAQ

How do I remove the border from a text box in Google Docs?

Select the text box, click the “Border color” option in the toolbar, and choose “Transparent.”

Can I add an image inside a text box in Google Docs?

No, you cannot directly add an image inside a text box. However, you can insert an image into the drawing canvas and then add a text box on top of it.

How do I rotate a text box in Google Docs?

Select the text box within the drawing canvas. A small circle will appear at the top of the box. Click and drag this circle to rotate the text box.

How do I change the font size in a text box in Google Docs?

Double-click inside the text box to edit the text. Select the text and use the font size dropdown menu in the toolbar to choose a new size.

Can I layer multiple text boxes on top of each other?

Yes, you can layer multiple text boxes within the drawing canvas. Use the “Order” options (e.g., “Bring to Front,” “Send to Back”) to control the stacking order.

