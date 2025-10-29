How To Install Internet Explorer On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Internet Explorer, a browser that once dominated the internet landscape, might seem like a relic in the age of modern browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. However, there are still valid reasons why you might need or want to install Internet Explorer on Windows 11. Whether it’s for compatibility with legacy websites, specific web applications, or simply nostalgic preferences, this guide will walk you through the process.

While Windows 11 doesn’t include Internet Explorer by default, it does include a built-in Internet Explorer mode within Microsoft Edge. This mode allows you to access websites that require Internet Explorer without needing to install the full application. However, if you still prefer to have the standalone Internet Explorer application, there are methods to enable it, which we’ll cover in this comprehensive guide.

How Do I Get Internet Explorer on Windows 11?

Enabling Internet Explorer Mode in Microsoft Edge

This is the recommended approach for most users, as it provides compatibility without the security risks of running an outdated browser.

Open Microsoft Edge. You can find it in your Start Menu or Taskbar. Navigate to Settings. Click the three dots in the top right corner of the Edge window, then select “Settings.” Go to Default Browser. In the left-hand menu, click on “Default browser.” Enable “Allow sites to be reloaded in Internet Explorer mode”. Toggle the switch to “Allow.” Restart Microsoft Edge. This is required for the changes to take effect. Reload a Site in IE Mode. If a website requires Internet Explorer, click the three dots in the top right corner, then select “Reload in Internet Explorer mode.”

Using the “Internet Explorer (IE) Mode Pages” setting

Open Microsoft Edge. Again, find it in your Start Menu or Taskbar. Navigate to Settings. Click the three dots in the top right corner of the Edge window, then select “Settings.” Go to Default Browser. In the left-hand menu, click on “Default browser.” Add the specific URL in the “Internet Explorer (IE) Mode Pages” section. Click the “Add” button to confirm.

Accessing Internet Explorer Through Optional Features (Less Common)

While less reliable, some users have reported success with this method.

Open Settings. Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Go to Apps. Click on “Apps” in the left-hand menu. Click on “Optional features”. Click “View Features” next to “Add an optional feature”. Search for “Internet Explorer”. If it appears, select it and click “Install”. Note: It’s unlikely to be present.

Important Considerations

Security Risks: Running a standalone version of Internet Explorer is highly discouraged due to significant security vulnerabilities. Microsoft no longer supports it, meaning it won’t receive security updates.

Running a standalone version of Internet Explorer is highly discouraged due to significant security vulnerabilities. Microsoft no longer supports it, meaning it won’t receive security updates. Compatibility: IE mode in Edge is designed to provide the necessary compatibility for legacy websites without exposing you to the risks of running the full application.

Tips

Always prioritize using IE mode in Edge over attempting to install a standalone version of Internet Explorer.

Keep Microsoft Edge updated to ensure you have the latest security patches and compatibility features.

If you encounter issues with IE mode, try clearing your browser cache and cookies.

Consider contacting the website owner if a site requires Internet Explorer, as they may need to update their site for modern browsers.

Let’s quickly compare the two main methods discussed:

Feature Internet Explorer Mode (Edge) Standalone Internet Explorer Security High (Receives Edge Updates) Very Low (No Updates) Compatibility Excellent Good Ease of Use Very Easy More Complex Recommendation Highly Recommended Not Recommended

Accessing Legacy Websites on Windows 11

By leveraging Internet Explorer mode within Microsoft Edge, you can seamlessly access older websites and web applications that might not be fully compatible with modern browsers, all while maintaining a secure browsing experience.

FAQ

Is Internet Explorer officially supported on Windows 11?

No, Internet Explorer is not officially supported on Windows 11. Microsoft recommends using IE mode in Edge for compatibility.

Why can’t I find Internet Explorer in the Optional Features list?

Because it’s not meant to be installed as a standalone app. Microsoft wants you to use IE Mode in Edge.

Is it safe to install Internet Explorer on Windows 11?

It is generally not safe due to security vulnerabilities. Use IE mode in Edge instead.

How do I know if a website needs Internet Explorer mode?

Edge will often prompt you, or the website might display a message indicating it requires Internet Explorer.

Can I set certain websites to always open in Internet Explorer mode?

Yes, you can configure specific sites to automatically open in IE mode within Edge settings.

Related reading