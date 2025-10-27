How To Double Space In Microsoft Word: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Double spacing in Microsoft Word is a fundamental formatting skill, essential for academic papers, professional documents, and ensuring readability. Whether you’re aiming to meet specific submission guidelines or simply prefer the visual clarity of double-spaced text, this guide provides a clear and concise walkthrough of the process.

This article will walk you through various methods to achieve double spacing in Microsoft Word, covering everything from quick shortcuts to adjusting default settings. By the end, you’ll be able to confidently format your documents with the perfect line spacing.

What’s the Best Way to Double Space in Microsoft Word?

Using the Ribbon Menu

Select the Text: Highlight the text you want to double-space. You can select the entire document by pressing Ctrl + A (Windows) or Cmd + A (Mac). Navigate to the “Home” Tab: Ensure you’re on the “Home” tab in the Word ribbon. Find the “Paragraph” Section: Look for the “Paragraph” section, usually located in the middle of the ribbon. Click the “Line and Paragraph Spacing” Icon: This icon resembles a paragraph symbol with up and down arrows. Choose “2.0”: Select “2.0” from the dropdown menu to apply double spacing to the selected text.

Using the Paragraph Settings Dialog Box

Select the Text: Highlight the text you want to double-space. Open the “Paragraph” Settings: In the “Paragraph” section of the “Home” tab, click the small arrow in the bottom-right corner to open the “Paragraph” settings dialog box. Go to the “Indents and Spacing” Tab: Make sure you’re on the “Indents and Spacing” tab. Set Line Spacing to “Double”: In the “Spacing” section, find the “Line spacing” dropdown menu and select “Double.” Click “OK”: Click the “OK” button to apply the changes.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Select the Text: Highlight the text you want to double-space. Press the Shortcut:

Windows: Press Ctrl + 2 .

Press . Mac: Press Cmd + 2 .

Modifying the Default Settings for All New Documents

Open a New Document: Start with a blank Word document. Open the “Paragraph” Settings: In the “Paragraph” section of the “Home” tab, click the small arrow in the bottom-right corner to open the “Paragraph” settings dialog box. Go to the “Indents and Spacing” Tab: Make sure you’re on the “Indents and Spacing” tab. Set Line Spacing to “Double”: In the “Spacing” section, find the “Line spacing” dropdown menu and select “Double.” Click “Set As Default”: Click the “Set As Default” button at the bottom of the dialog box. Choose “All documents based on the Normal template?”: Select this option to apply the change to all new documents. Click “OK”: Click the “OK” button to save the changes.

Adjusting Line Spacing for Specific Sections

Select the Specific Text: Highlight only the portion of the document where you want to change the line spacing. Use Any of the Methods Above: Apply double spacing using the ribbon menu, paragraph settings, or keyboard shortcuts, as described in the previous sections. Only the selected text will be affected.

Tips for Perfect Double Spacing

Check Document Requirements: Always verify the specific formatting requirements of your assignment or document.

Always verify the specific formatting requirements of your assignment or document. Remove Extra Spaces: Ensure there are no extra blank lines between paragraphs that might interfere with the double spacing.

Ensure there are no extra blank lines between paragraphs that might interfere with the double spacing. Use Styles: For more complex documents, use Word Styles to maintain consistent formatting throughout.

For more complex documents, use Word Styles to maintain consistent formatting throughout. Preview Your Document: Before submitting or printing, always preview your document to ensure the double spacing is applied correctly.

Before submitting or printing, always preview your document to ensure the double spacing is applied correctly. Troubleshooting: If the double spacing doesn’t appear to be working, check for conflicting formatting settings or manually adjust the spacing using the “Line Spacing Options” in the Paragraph settings.

Comparing Double Spacing Methods

Method Description Ease of Use Scope Ribbon Menu Using the “Line and Paragraph Spacing” icon in the “Home” tab. Easy Selected Text Paragraph Settings Dialog Box Accessing the “Paragraph” settings to set line spacing to “Double.” Medium Selected Text Keyboard Shortcuts Using Ctrl + 2 (Windows) or Cmd + 2 (Mac) for quick double spacing. Easy Selected Text Default Settings Changing the default settings to apply double spacing to all new documents. Medium New Documents

Double spacing in Word made easy!

FAQ

How do I double space an entire document in Word? Select all the text in the document by pressing Ctrl + A (Windows) or Cmd + A (Mac), then use the “Line and Paragraph Spacing” icon in the “Home” tab to select “2.0”.

Why is my double spacing not working in Word? Check for conflicting formatting settings, such as extra blank lines or manually adjusted line spacing. Use the “Paragraph” settings to ensure the line spacing is set to “Double”.

Can I set double spacing as the default for all new Word documents? Yes, you can. Open a new document, set the line spacing to “Double” in the “Paragraph” settings, click “Set As Default,” and choose “All documents based on the Normal template?”.

How do I double space only a portion of my document? Select the specific text you want to double space, then apply the double spacing using any of the methods described above (ribbon menu, paragraph settings, or keyboard shortcuts).

Is there a keyboard shortcut for double spacing in Word? Yes, the keyboard shortcut is Ctrl + 2 (Windows) or Cmd + 2 (Mac).

