How To Install Chrome On Windows 11 S Mode: A Step-by-Step Guide

Windows 11 S Mode is designed for security and performance, primarily running apps from the Microsoft Store. While this offers a streamlined experience, it limits you to using Microsoft Edge as your default browser. If you prefer Google Chrome, you’ll need to switch out of S Mode first. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step process to install Chrome on Windows 11 S Mode by first disabling S Mode.

Switching out of S Mode is a one-way process, but it’s necessary to access the full range of applications available for Windows 11. This guide will walk you through disabling S Mode and installing Chrome so you can enjoy your preferred browsing experience.

How Do I Install Chrome on Windows 11 S Mode?

Step 1: Switch Out of S Mode

Open the Settings app: Click the Start button and then click the gear icon to open the Settings app. Navigate to Activation Settings: In the Settings app, click on “System” and then select “Activation.” Find the “Switch to the Microsoft Store” option: Look for the section labeled “Switch to Windows 11 Home” or “Switch to Windows 11 Pro.” There should be a link or button that says “Go to the Store.” Click the “Get” Button: This will take you to the “Switch out of S mode” page in the Microsoft Store. Click the “Get” button. Confirm the Switch: A confirmation prompt will appear. Click “Install” or “Yes” to proceed. Wait for the Process to Complete: Windows will begin switching out of S Mode. This process may take a few minutes. Once completed, you will receive a confirmation message.

Step 2: Download Chrome

Open Microsoft Edge: Now that you are out of S Mode, you can use Microsoft Edge (or any other browser you have) to download Chrome. Go to the Chrome Download Page: In the address bar, type “google.com/chrome” and press Enter. Click “Download Chrome”: A large “Download Chrome” button should be prominently displayed on the page. Click this button. Accept the Terms of Service: A window might pop up asking you to accept the Google Chrome Terms of Service. Read the terms and click “Accept and Install” to continue.

Step 3: Install Chrome

Locate the Downloaded File: The Chrome installer file (usually named “ChromeSetup.exe”) will be downloaded to your Downloads folder (or the location you have set as your default download location). Run the Installer: Double-click the “ChromeSetup.exe” file to run the installer. Allow the Installation: Windows may ask for your permission to allow Chrome to make changes to your device. Click “Yes” to allow the installation to proceed. Wait for Chrome to Install: The Chrome installer will download and install Chrome on your computer. This process may take a few minutes. Chrome Will Open Automatically: Once the installation is complete, Chrome will automatically open. You can now start using Chrome as your default browser.

Step 4: Set Chrome as Your Default Browser (Optional)

Open the Settings app: Click the Start button and then click the gear icon to open the Settings app. Navigate to Default Apps: In the Settings app, click on “Apps” and then select “Default apps.” Search for Chrome: In the search bar, type “Chrome” and select “Google Chrome” from the list of apps. Set Chrome as Default: Click the button that says “Set defaults” or select the file types and protocols you want Chrome to handle. Choose Chrome for web browsing (e.g., .html, .http, .https).

Tips

Before switching out of S Mode, ensure you have a reliable internet connection.

Back up your important files before making any significant system changes.

After installing Chrome, consider importing your bookmarks and settings from Microsoft Edge for a seamless transition.

If you encounter any issues during the installation process, consult the Chrome help documentation on Google’s support website.

Chrome Installed and Ready to Browse

By following these steps, you’ve successfully disabled S Mode and installed Google Chrome on your Windows 11 system. You can now enjoy the flexibility and features that Chrome offers, along with the broader range of applications available outside of S Mode.

FAQ

Is switching out of S Mode permanent? Yes, switching out of S Mode is a one-way process. Once you switch out, you cannot go back to S Mode.

Will switching out of S Mode affect my computer’s performance? Switching out of S Mode allows you to install and run a wider range of applications, which could potentially impact performance if you run resource-intensive programs. However, for most users, the impact is minimal.

Is it safe to switch out of S Mode? Switching out of S Mode itself is safe. However, it’s important to be cautious about the applications you install afterward, as you’ll no longer be limited to apps from the Microsoft Store, which are vetted for security.

What happens if I can’t find the “Switch to the Microsoft Store” option? If you can’t find the “Switch to the Microsoft Store” option in the Activation settings, it may indicate that your version of Windows 11 is not eligible for switching out of S Mode, or that it is already disabled.

Do I need a Microsoft account to switch out of S Mode? Yes, you typically need a Microsoft account to switch out of S Mode, as the process involves accessing the Microsoft Store.

