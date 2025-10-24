How To Run SFC Scan Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide For Users

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The System File Checker (SFC) is a powerful built-in tool in Windows 11 that allows you to scan and repair corrupted system files. Damaged or missing system files can cause a wide range of issues, from minor glitches to system instability and even crashes. Using the SFC scan is a crucial step in troubleshooting Windows 11 problems and ensuring your operating system runs smoothly.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough on how to effectively run an SFC scan in Windows 11, interpret the results, and take appropriate actions to resolve any issues found. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user, this guide will help you leverage the power of SFC to maintain a healthy and stable Windows 11 environment.

How Do I Run an SFC Scan on Windows 11?

Prerequisites: Administrator Privileges

Before you begin, ensure you have administrator privileges on your Windows 11 system. The SFC scan requires elevated permissions to access and modify system files.

Step 1: Open Command Prompt as Administrator

Click the Start button. Type “cmd” or “command prompt“. Right-click on “Command Prompt” in the search results. Select “Run as administrator“. Click “Yes” if prompted by User Account Control (UAC).

Step 2: Run the SFC Scan Command

In the Command Prompt window, type the following command: sfc /scannow Press Enter.

Step 3: Wait for the Scan to Complete

The SFC scan will now begin. This process can take some time, typically ranging from 15 to 60 minutes, depending on the size of your system drive and the extent of any corruption.

the scan while it’s in progress. Closing the Command Prompt window or restarting your computer prematurely can lead to further system instability. The Command Prompt window will display a progress indicator as the scan proceeds.

Step 4: Review the Scan Results

After the scan completes, the Command Prompt will display one of the following messages:

“Windows Resource Protection did not find any integrity violations.” This means that the SFC scan did not detect any corrupted system files.

This means that the SFC scan did not detect any corrupted system files. “Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files and successfully repaired them.” This indicates that the SFC scan found and repaired corrupted system files. You may need to restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

This indicates that the SFC scan found and repaired corrupted system files. You may need to restart your computer for the changes to take effect. “Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files but was unable to fix some of them.” This means that the SFC scan found corrupted system files that it could not automatically repair. In this case, you’ll need to proceed to the next step.

Step 5: Run DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management)

If the SFC scan was unable to fix all corrupted files, you can use the DISM tool to repair the Windows image.

In the same elevated Command Prompt window, type the following command: DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Press Enter. Wait for the DISM process to complete. This can also take a significant amount of time. After DISM completes, run the sfc /scannow command again. Restart your computer.

Step 6: Analyze the CBS.log File (If Necessary)

If the SFC scan continues to report unfixable errors, you can analyze the CBS.log file to identify the specific corrupted files and potentially replace them manually. This is an advanced step and requires technical expertise.

Open File Explorer. Navigate to C:\Windows\Logs\CBS . Open the CBS.log file with a text editor like Notepad. Search for entries related to “corrupted” or “cannot repair” to identify the problematic files.

Tips for a Successful SFC Scan

Close all unnecessary programs before running the SFC scan to minimize potential conflicts.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection when running DISM, as it may need to download files from Windows Update.

If you encounter persistent issues, consider performing a clean boot of Windows to rule out software conflicts.

Regularly back up your important data to prevent data loss in case of system failures.

Comparing SFC and DISM

Feature SFC (System File Checker) DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) Function Scans and repairs protected system files. Repairs the Windows image, which can be the source of corruption for system files. Scope Focuses on individual system files. Works on the entire Windows image, including the component store. Repair Source Uses the component store on your local machine as a source. Can use Windows Update as a source to download replacement files if the local component store is corrupted. When to Use When you suspect corrupted system files are causing issues. When SFC cannot repair corrupted files, or when the Windows image itself is damaged.

Keeping Windows 11 Healthy

Running an SFC scan is a vital step in maintaining a stable Windows 11 system. Combining it with DISM when necessary ensures a robust approach to resolving system file corruption.

FAQ

What does SFC /scannow do? It scans all protected system files and replaces incorrect versions with correct Microsoft versions.

How long does SFC scan take Windows 11? It can take anywhere from 15 minutes to over an hour, depending on the size of your system drive and the extent of the corruption.

What do I do if SFC scan finds corrupt files but cannot fix them? Run the DISM tool using the command DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth and then run the SFC scan again.

Can SFC scan cause problems? In rare cases, if the component store is severely corrupted, SFC might cause issues. However, this is uncommon, and running DISM beforehand can mitigate this risk.

How often should I run SFC scan? You should run it whenever you suspect system file corruption or are experiencing system instability. A monthly scan is a good practice.

