Top Mockup Software Choices For 2025

Creating mockups is an essential part of the design process, whether you’re building a website, a mobile app, or any other digital product. The right mockup software can streamline your workflow, allowing you to visualize your ideas and gather feedback before investing significant time and resources into development. With the design landscape constantly evolving, staying updated on the best mockup software options is crucial.

As we approach 2025, the market is filled with a variety of tools, each offering unique features and capabilities. This article explores seven of the best mockup software choices to help you make informed decisions and enhance your design projects.

Which Mockup Software Should You Use?

1. Figma

Figma has revolutionized the design world with its collaborative, cloud-based platform. It’s a powerful tool for creating high-fidelity mockups, prototypes, and design systems. Figma’s real-time collaboration features make it ideal for teams working remotely or in different locations, allowing multiple designers to work on the same project simultaneously. The intuitive interface and extensive plugin ecosystem further enhance its versatility.

Figma’s strength lies in its ability to handle complex design projects while maintaining a user-friendly experience. Its vector-based design tools enable precise and scalable designs, ensuring that your mockups look sharp on any screen size. The prototyping capabilities allow you to create interactive mockups that simulate the user experience, making it easier to test and iterate on your designs.

Key Features:

Real-time collaboration

Vector-based design tools

Prototyping capabilities

Extensive plugin ecosystem

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $12 per editor/month.

2. Adobe XD

Adobe XD is a comprehensive UX/UI design tool that integrates seamlessly with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications. It’s designed for creating interactive prototypes and high-fidelity mockups for websites, mobile apps, and more. Adobe XD’s intuitive interface and powerful features make it a popular choice among designers of all skill levels.

Adobe XD excels in creating realistic prototypes with advanced animation and micro-interaction capabilities. Its component states feature allows you to define different states for your UI elements, such as hover, pressed, and disabled, creating a more dynamic and engaging user experience. The auto-animate feature simplifies the process of creating complex transitions between screens, making your prototypes feel more polished and professional.

Key Features:

Seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud

Advanced animation and micro-interaction capabilities

Component states

Auto-animate feature

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $9.99 per month.

3. Sketch

Sketch is a vector-based design tool known for its clean interface and focus on UI design. It’s a popular choice among designers who prefer a lightweight and fast tool for creating mockups, prototypes, and UI elements. Sketch’s extensive plugin library and active community make it a versatile and customizable option.

Sketch’s strength lies in its simplicity and efficiency. Its vector-based design tools allow you to create precise and scalable designs without sacrificing performance. The symbol feature enables you to create reusable UI elements, ensuring consistency across your designs and saving you time. Sketch’s prototyping capabilities allow you to create interactive mockups with hotspots and transitions, making it easier to test and iterate on your designs.

Key Features:

Clean and intuitive interface

Vector-based design tools

Symbol feature

Extensive plugin library

Pricing: $99 per year per editor.

4. InVision Studio

InVision Studio is a powerful screen design tool that combines vector-based drawing capabilities with advanced prototyping features. It’s designed for creating high-fidelity mockups and interactive prototypes for web and mobile applications. InVision Studio’s intuitive interface and seamless integration with the InVision platform make it a popular choice among designers.

InVision Studio excels in creating realistic prototypes with advanced animation and micro-interaction capabilities. Its timeline-based animation tool allows you to create complex transitions and animations with precise control over timing and easing. The shared component libraries feature enables you to create and share reusable UI elements across your team, ensuring consistency and collaboration.

Key Features:

Advanced animation and micro-interaction capabilities

Timeline-based animation tool

Shared component libraries

Seamless integration with InVision platform

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $7.95 per user/month.

5. Balsamiq

Balsamiq is a low-fidelity wireframing tool that focuses on rapid prototyping and collaboration. It’s designed for quickly sketching out UI ideas and gathering feedback before investing time in high-fidelity designs. Balsamiq’s hand-drawn style and simple interface make it easy to use for designers and non-designers alike.

Balsamiq’s strength lies in its ability to facilitate communication and collaboration. Its low-fidelity approach encourages stakeholders to focus on the functionality and user experience rather than getting bogged down in visual details. The real-time collaboration features allow multiple users to work on the same wireframe simultaneously, making it ideal for remote teams.

Key Features:

Rapid prototyping

Low-fidelity wireframing

Real-time collaboration

Hand-drawn style

Pricing: Starts at $9 per month.

6. Mockplus

Mockplus is a rapid prototyping tool designed for creating interactive mockups and wireframes quickly and easily. It offers a wide range of pre-built components and templates, making it easy to create professional-looking prototypes without extensive design skills. Mockplus’s intuitive interface and drag-and-drop functionality make it a popular choice among designers and product managers.

Mockplus excels in creating interactive prototypes with its extensive library of pre-built components and interactions. The drag-and-drop interface simplifies the process of creating complex prototypes, allowing you to focus on the user experience rather than the technical details. The team collaboration features enable multiple users to work on the same project simultaneously, making it ideal for remote teams.

Key Features:

Rapid prototyping

Pre-built components and templates

Drag-and-drop interface

Team collaboration features

Pricing: Starts at $169 per year.

7. UXPin

UXPin is an end-to-end design platform that combines vector-based design tools with advanced prototyping and collaboration features. It’s designed for creating high-fidelity mockups, interactive prototypes, and design systems. UXPin’s code-based components and conditional logic capabilities make it a powerful tool for creating realistic and functional prototypes.

UXPin’s strength lies in its ability to bridge the gap between design and development. Its code-based components allow you to create prototypes that accurately reflect the behavior of real UI elements. The conditional logic feature enables you to create dynamic prototypes that respond to user input, making it easier to test and validate your designs.

Key Features:

Code-based components

Conditional logic

Advanced prototyping

Design system support

Pricing: Starts at $69 per editor/month.

Feature Comparison

