How To Do A Google Password Change: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Changing your Google password is a straightforward process that can significantly enhance your account security. Whether you suspect unauthorized access, simply want to update your password for better protection, or have forgotten your current password, Google provides easy-to-follow methods to help you regain control and ensure your account remains secure.

This guide provides a clear, step-by-step walkthrough of the various methods you can use to change your Google password, including through your Google account settings and when you’ve forgotten your current password. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to update your password quickly and efficiently, strengthening your Google account’s defenses.

Changing Your Google Password Through Your Google Account

This method is ideal if you know your current password and simply want to update it.

Go to your Google Account. You can do this by visiting myaccount.google.com in your web browser. In the navigation panel on the left, click Security. Under “How you sign in to Google,” click Password. You might need to sign in again. Enter your current password and click Next. Enter your new password in the “New password” field. Enter the new password again in the “Confirm new password” field. Click Change password.

Resetting Your Google Password When You’ve Forgotten It

If you’ve forgotten your current password, Google offers a recovery process to help you regain access to your account.

Go to the Google Account recovery page by visiting https://accounts.google.com/signin/recovery. Enter your email address or phone number associated with your Google account and click Next. Google will offer several options for verifying your identity. This may include:

Receiving a verification code on your recovery email address.

Receiving a verification code on your phone number.

Answering security questions you previously set up.

Verifying on another device where you are already signed in.

Follow the on-screen instructions to verify your identity using one of the available methods. Once your identity is verified, you’ll be prompted to create a new password. Enter your new password in the “New password” field. Enter the new password again in the “Confirm new password” field. Click Save password.

Tips For Choosing a Strong Password

Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. This makes it harder for hackers to guess your password.

This makes it harder for hackers to guess your password. Make it at least 12 characters long. Longer passwords are more secure.

Longer passwords are more secure. Avoid using personal information like your name, birthday, or pet’s name. This information is often easily accessible.

This information is often easily accessible. Don’t reuse passwords across multiple accounts. If one account is compromised, all accounts using the same password are at risk.

If one account is compromised, all accounts using the same password are at risk. Consider using a password manager. These tools can generate and store strong, unique passwords for all your accounts.

Understanding Google Password Security

Feature Description 2-Step Verification Adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code from your phone in addition to your password. Password Checkup Scans your saved passwords for any that have been compromised or are weak. Security Alerts Notifies you of any suspicious activity on your account, such as sign-ins from unfamiliar locations.

Quick Steps to a More Secure Google Account

Changing your Google password is a crucial step in maintaining a secure online presence. Regularly updating your password and following the tips outlined above will significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access to your account.

FAQ

How often should I change my Google password? It’s recommended to change your Google password every 3-6 months, or immediately if you suspect any security breach.

What should I do if I can’t remember my recovery email or phone number? Contact Google support for assistance in recovering your account. They may require additional information to verify your identity.

Can I change my Google password on my phone? Yes, you can change your Google password on your phone through the Google app or your phone’s settings. The process is similar to changing it on a computer.

What happens if someone tries to guess my password multiple times? Google may temporarily lock your account to prevent unauthorized access. You’ll need to wait a certain period or follow the account recovery process to regain access.

Is it safe to save my Google password in my browser? While convenient, saving your password in your browser can pose a security risk if your computer is compromised. Consider using a password manager for better security.

Keep Your Google Account Protected

Related reading