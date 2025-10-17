Top Free Software For Windows 10 PCs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding the right software for your Windows 10 PC doesn’t have to break the bank. There’s a wealth of excellent free programs available that can handle everything from essential productivity tasks to creative endeavors and system maintenance. This article highlights some of the best free software options for Windows 10, ensuring you can get the most out of your computer without spending a dime.

Whether you’re looking for a powerful office suite, a robust image editor, or utilities to keep your system running smoothly, the perfect free software is out there. We’ve curated a list of top-notch applications across various categories to help you enhance your Windows 10 experience.

What Are the Best Free Software Programs for Windows 10?

LibreOffice

LibreOffice is a comprehensive and free office suite that provides a powerful alternative to Microsoft Office. It includes Writer (word processing), Calc (spreadsheets), Impress (presentations), Draw (vector graphics), Base (databases), and Math (formula editor). It’s compatible with Microsoft Office file formats, making it easy to switch or collaborate with others.

LibreOffice is a great choice for students, home users, and small businesses looking for a feature-rich office suite without the cost. Its user-friendly interface and extensive features make it a viable option for creating professional-quality documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. The suite is actively developed and supported by a large community, ensuring ongoing updates and improvements.

Writer: A full-featured word processor for creating documents, reports, and letters.

Calc: A powerful spreadsheet program for data analysis, calculations, and charts.

Impress: A presentation tool for creating engaging slideshows and presentations.

Draw: A vector graphics editor for creating diagrams, logos, and illustrations.

Pricing: Free

GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program)

GIMP is a powerful and free image editing software that rivals Adobe Photoshop in terms of features and capabilities. It offers a wide range of tools for photo retouching, image composition, and graphic design. GIMP supports layers, filters, masks, and various file formats, making it suitable for both beginners and advanced users.

GIMP is an excellent choice for photographers, graphic designers, and anyone who needs to edit images without paying for expensive software. Its open-source nature means it’s constantly evolving with new features and improvements contributed by a global community of developers. It’s a versatile tool that can handle everything from simple photo enhancements to complex digital art projects.

Advanced image editing tools: Layers, masks, filters, and color correction.

Support for various file formats: JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, and more.

Customizable interface: Adapt the workspace to your preferences.

Extensive plugin support: Extend functionality with community-created plugins.

Pricing: Free

VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player is a versatile and free media player that supports a wide range of audio and video formats. It can play virtually any media file without requiring additional codecs. VLC is known for its simplicity, stability, and powerful features, such as subtitle support, video and audio filters, and streaming capabilities.

VLC Media Player is a must-have for anyone who consumes media on their computer. Its ability to play almost any file format makes it a convenient and reliable choice. The player’s minimalist interface is easy to navigate, and its advanced features cater to both casual and power users.

Plays almost any video and audio format without additional codecs.

Subtitle support: Load and customize subtitles for movies and TV shows.

Video and audio filters: Enhance your viewing and listening experience.

Streaming capabilities: Stream media from online sources or local networks.

Pricing: Free

7-Zip

7-Zip is a free and open-source file archiver with a high compression ratio. It supports various archive formats, including 7z, ZIP, TAR, GZIP, and BZIP2. 7-Zip integrates seamlessly with Windows Explorer, allowing you to compress and decompress files with ease.

7-Zip is an essential utility for anyone who frequently works with compressed files. Its high compression ratio can significantly reduce file sizes, saving storage space and making it easier to share files. The software is lightweight, fast, and reliable, making it a great alternative to commercial archiving tools.

High compression ratio: Reduce file sizes significantly.

Support for various archive formats: 7z, ZIP, TAR, GZIP, BZIP2, and more.

Integration with Windows Explorer: Compress and decompress files easily.

Strong AES-256 encryption: Protect your sensitive data.

Pricing: Free

Malwarebytes Free

Malwarebytes Free is a free version of the popular anti-malware software that provides essential protection against malware, viruses, and other online threats. It scans your computer for malware and removes it, helping to keep your system safe and secure.

Malwarebytes Free is a valuable tool for anyone who wants to protect their computer from malware. While it doesn’t offer real-time protection like the paid version, it’s an effective way to scan and remove existing threats. It complements your primary antivirus software and provides an extra layer of security.

Scans and removes malware, viruses, and other online threats.

User-friendly interface: Easy to use for both beginners and advanced users.

Lightweight: Doesn’t slow down your computer.

Regular updates: Stay protected against the latest threats.

Pricing: Free

Audacity

Audacity is a free, open-source, cross-platform audio software for multi-track recording and editing. Audacity is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and other operating systems.

Audacity is a great tool for podcasters, musicians, and anyone who needs to record and edit audio. Its user-friendly interface and wide range of features make it a viable option for creating professional-quality audio recordings. The software is actively developed and supported by a large community, ensuring ongoing updates and improvements.

Record live audio.

Convert tapes and records into digital recordings or CDs.

Edit WAV, AIFF, FLAC, MP2, MP3, Ogg Vorbis, and other audio file formats.

Cut, copy, splice, and mix sounds together.

Pricing: Free

PDFelement Free

PDFelement Free is a free PDF editor that allows you to view, annotate, and convert PDF files. It offers a range of tools for editing text, images, and other elements in PDF documents. PDFelement Free is a user-friendly alternative to Adobe Acrobat, providing essential PDF editing features without the cost.

PDFelement Free is a great choice for students, home users, and small businesses who need to work with PDF files. Its intuitive interface and comprehensive features make it easy to edit, convert, and manage PDF documents. It’s a versatile tool that can handle everything from simple PDF annotations to complex document editing tasks.

View and annotate PDF files.

Edit text, images, and other elements in PDF documents.

Convert PDF files to various formats, including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Create PDF files from various sources, including images and documents.

Pricing: Free

Brave Browser

Brave Browser is a free and open-source web browser that prioritizes privacy and security. It blocks ads and trackers by default, providing a faster and more private browsing experience. Brave Browser also offers a built-in cryptocurrency wallet and rewards program for users who choose to view privacy-respecting ads.

Brave Browser is an excellent choice for anyone who values privacy and wants to browse the web without being tracked. Its ad-blocking and tracker-blocking features can significantly improve browsing speed and reduce data usage. The browser’s innovative rewards program allows users to earn cryptocurrency for viewing ads, providing a unique way to support content creators.

Blocks ads and trackers by default.

Faster browsing speed and reduced data usage.

Built-in cryptocurrency wallet.

Rewards program for viewing privacy-respecting ads.

Pricing: Free

CrystalDiskInfo

CrystalDiskInfo is a free and open-source hard drive monitoring utility. It displays detailed information about your hard drives, including temperature, health status, and SMART attributes. CrystalDiskInfo can help you detect potential hard drive problems before they lead to data loss.

CrystalDiskInfo is a valuable tool for anyone who wants to keep an eye

