How To Make A Spreadsheet On Google Docs: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Creating spreadsheets is essential for organizing data, tracking finances, or managing projects. While Google Docs is primarily known for word processing, it also offers a powerful spreadsheet tool, Google Sheets. This guide will walk you through the process of creating a spreadsheet directly from Google Docs, allowing you to leverage its collaborative features for a streamlined workflow.

While you can’t directly create a spreadsheet within a Google Docs document, you can seamlessly link to and embed spreadsheets created in Google Sheets. This allows you to integrate data and analysis into your documents, making them more comprehensive and informative. This guide will show you how to create a Google Sheet and link it from Google Docs.

How Do I Make a Spreadsheet Using Google Docs?

Creating a New Google Sheet

Open your Google Drive. Click the “+ New” button. Select “Google Sheets” from the dropdown menu. This will open a new, blank spreadsheet in a new tab. Give your spreadsheet a descriptive name by clicking on “Untitled spreadsheet” at the top left and typing in your desired name.

Populating Your Spreadsheet with Data

Click on any cell in the grid to select it. Type your data into the selected cell. Press Enter to move to the cell below, or Tab to move to the cell to the right. Continue entering data into the desired cells. Use formulas and functions (like SUM, AVERAGE, etc.) by typing “=” followed by the function name and the cell range (e.g., =SUM(A1:A10) ).

Linking Your Google Sheet to Google Docs

Open the Google Docs document where you want to insert the spreadsheet. Click where you want to place the link. Type some descriptive text like “Click here to view the spreadsheet” Select the text you typed. Go to your Google Sheet and copy the URL from the address bar. Back in Google Docs, click the “Insert link” icon (looks like a chain link) in the toolbar. Paste the spreadsheet URL into the “Link” field. Click “Apply”.

Embedding Your Google Sheet into Google Docs

In Google Sheets, click “File” > “Share” > “Publish to the web”. Select the sheet you want to embed from the dropdown menu. Choose “Embed” as the publishing option. Click “Publish”. Copy the embed code provided. In Google Docs, click “Insert” > “Drawing” > “+ New”. In the drawing window, click “Image” > “Upload from Computer” and take a screenshot of the spreadsheet to use as a placeholder. Click “File” > “Save and Close”. Click “Insert” > “Link” and paste the Google Sheet URL.

Formatting Your Spreadsheet

Select the cells you want to format. Use the toolbar to change the font, size, color, and alignment. Click the “Format” menu for more options, such as number formatting, conditional formatting, and data validation. Adjust column widths and row heights by dragging the dividers in the column and row headers. Add borders to cells by selecting them and clicking the “Borders” button in the toolbar.

Sharing and Collaborating on Your Spreadsheet

Click the “Share” button in the top right corner of Google Sheets. Enter the email addresses of the people you want to share the spreadsheet with. Choose their permission level: “Viewer,” “Commenter,” or “Editor.” Add a message to the sharing invitation (optional). Click “Send.”

Tips

Use clear and concise labels for your columns and rows.

Take advantage of Google Sheets’ built-in templates for common tasks like budgeting, project management, and scheduling.

Explore the various formulas and functions available in Google Sheets to automate calculations and data analysis.

Use data validation to ensure that users enter accurate and consistent data.

Google Sheets: Data Central

Google Sheets, easily accessible from Google Docs, is a versatile tool for creating and managing spreadsheets. By following these steps, you can efficiently create, populate, format, and share spreadsheets for a variety of purposes.

FAQ

Can I create a spreadsheet directly inside a Google Docs document? No, you cannot create a spreadsheet directly within a Google Docs document. You need to use Google Sheets and then link or embed it.

How do I share a Google Sheet with others? Click the “Share” button in the top right corner of Google Sheets, enter the email addresses of the people you want to share with, choose their permission level, and click “Send.”

What are some common formulas I can use in Google Sheets? Some common formulas include SUM (to add numbers), AVERAGE (to calculate the average), and IF (to perform conditional calculations).

How do I format the appearance of my spreadsheet? Select the cells you want to format, and use the toolbar or the “Format” menu to change the font, size, color, alignment, number format, and borders.

Can multiple people work on the same spreadsheet at the same time? Yes, Google Sheets allows multiple people to collaborate on the same spreadsheet simultaneously, with changes being saved automatically.

Related reading