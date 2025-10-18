9 Best Website Blockers For Enhanced Productivity

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

In today’s digital age, distractions are everywhere. Endless social media feeds, tempting online games, and time-wasting websites can significantly impact productivity. Fortunately, numerous software solutions are available to block websites on your PC, helping you stay focused and achieve your goals. This article explores nine of the best website blockers, highlighting their features, benefits, and pricing to help you choose the right one for your needs.

Website blocking software can be a game-changer for students, professionals, and anyone looking to improve their concentration and manage their online habits. By restricting access to distracting websites, these tools empower you to reclaim your time and attention, leading to increased efficiency and a more balanced digital life.

Which Website Blocker is Right for You?

1. Freedom

Freedom is a popular website and app blocker designed to help you break free from distractions. It allows you to block specific websites, apps, or even the entire internet across all your devices. Freedom offers a user-friendly interface and powerful features to customize your blocking sessions.

Freedom helps users by allowing them to schedule blocking sessions in advance, ensuring that distractions are automatically blocked during specific times. It also provides a locked mode that prevents you from ending a blocking session prematurely, promoting accountability and commitment.

Key Features:

Cross-device blocking (desktop, mobile)

Scheduled blocking sessions

Locked mode for increased commitment

Website and app blocking

Custom blocklists

Pricing: Starting at $8.33/month

2. Cold Turkey Blocker

Cold Turkey Blocker is a robust website blocker known for its comprehensive features and effectiveness. It allows you to block websites, apps, and even specific pages within websites. Cold Turkey Blocker is designed to be difficult to circumvent, ensuring that you stay focused on your tasks.

Cold Turkey Blocker can assist users in achieving their goals by offering a “frozen turkey” mode, which completely blocks access to your computer for a specified period. This extreme measure can be highly effective for individuals who struggle with procrastination or need to focus intensely on a deadline.

Key Features:

Website, app, and page blocking

Frozen turkey mode for complete computer lockdown

Scheduled blocking

Password protection

Customizable blocklists

Pricing: $39.99 (one-time purchase)

3. FocusMe

FocusMe is a powerful website and app blocker designed to help you regain control over your digital habits. It offers a wide range of features to customize your blocking sessions and track your progress. FocusMe is suitable for both individuals and teams looking to improve their productivity.

FocusMe is beneficial for users by offering a “deep focus” mode, which blocks all distracting websites and apps while allowing access to essential tools. It also provides detailed reports on your usage patterns, helping you identify your biggest distractions and track your progress over time.

Key Features:

Website and app blocking

Deep focus mode

Scheduled blocking

Usage tracking and reporting

Customizable blocklists

Pricing: Starting at $6.99/month

4. StayFocusd (Chrome Extension)

StayFocusd is a popular Chrome extension that helps you stay focused by limiting the amount of time you can spend on distracting websites. It allows you to set time limits for specific websites or categories of websites, preventing you from getting lost in endless browsing.

StayFocusd is helpful for users by providing a “nuclear option,” which blocks all distracting websites for a specified period. It also offers a “challenge” feature, which requires you to complete a task before you can access blocked websites, further discouraging procrastination.

Key Features:

Website blocking

Time limits for specific websites

Nuclear option for complete blocking

Challenge feature

Customizable blocklists

Pricing: Free

5. BlockSite

BlockSite is a versatile website and app blocker that offers a range of features to help you stay focused and productive. It allows you to block websites, apps, and even specific words or phrases. BlockSite is available as a browser extension and a mobile app.

BlockSite helps users by offering a “work mode,” which blocks all distracting websites and apps during work hours. It also provides a “porn blocker” feature, which helps protect you from inappropriate content.

Key Features:

Website and app blocking

Work mode

Porn blocker

Scheduled blocking

Customizable blocklists

Pricing: Starting at $4.99/month

6. SelfControl (macOS)

SelfControl is a free and open-source website blocker for macOS. It allows you to block access to websites, mail servers, and anything else on the internet. SelfControl is designed to be difficult to circumvent, ensuring that you stay focused on your tasks.

SelfControl can assist users by providing a timer that prevents you from ending a blocking session prematurely. Once the timer is set, you cannot undo the blocking, even if you restart your computer or delete the application.

Key Features:

Website blocking

Timer-based blocking

Difficult to circumvent

Free and open-source

Customizable blocklists

Pricing: Free

7. WasteNoTime (Chrome Extension)

WasteNoTime is a Chrome extension that helps you stay focused by tracking your time spent on websites and blocking distracting sites. It allows you to set time limits for specific websites or categories of websites, preventing you from getting lost in endless browsing.

WasteNoTime helps users by providing detailed reports on their website usage, helping them identify their biggest distractions and track their progress over time. It also offers a “pomodoro timer” feature, which helps you work in focused bursts with short breaks.

Key Features:

Website blocking

Time limits for specific websites

Website usage tracking and reporting

Pomodoro timer

Customizable blocklists

Pricing: Free

8. Any Weblock

Any Weblock is a simple but effective website blocker for Windows. It is easy to set up and use, allowing you to quickly block distracting websites and improve your focus.

Any Weblock can help users by providing a straightforward interface for adding websites to a blocklist. It also offers password protection to prevent unauthorized changes to the blocklist.

Key Features:

Website blocking

Simple and easy to use

Password protection

Customizable blocklists

Pricing: Free

9. Net Nanny

Net Nanny is a comprehensive parental control software that includes website blocking features. It allows parents to block inappropriate content and monitor their children’s online activity.

Net Nanny helps users by providing a wide range of parental control features, including website filtering, time management, and social media monitoring. It also offers real-time alerts when children attempt to access blocked content.

Key Features:

Website blocking

Time management

Social media monitoring

Real-time alerts

Comprehensive parental controls

Pricing: Starting at $39.99/year

Feature Comparison

Feature Freedom Cold Turkey FocusMe StayFocusd BlockSite SelfControl WasteNoTime Any Weblock Net Nanny Website Blocking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes App Blocking Yes Yes Yes No Yes No No No Yes Scheduled Blocking Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No No Yes Time Limits No No No Yes No No Yes No Yes Password Protection No Yes No No No No No Yes Yes Cross-Device Yes No Yes No Yes No No No Yes

| Pricing | $8.33/mo| $39.99 | $6.99/mo| Free

FAQ

Related reading