How To Get A My Computer Icon In Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide

Accessing your computer’s drives and files is a fundamental task. While Windows 11 has streamlined its interface, some users miss the convenience of having a “My Computer” (or “This PC”) icon directly on the desktop. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to adding this familiar icon back to your Windows 11 experience, allowing for quicker access to your drives and system folders.

Having the “My Computer” icon readily available can significantly improve your workflow. This guide will walk you through the process of adding the “This PC” icon to your desktop, either through the Settings app or by creating a desktop shortcut. We’ll cover both methods to ensure you find the solution that best suits your needs.

Where Do I Find the My Computer Icon on Windows 11?

Method 1: Adding “This PC” Icon Through Settings

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. This will open the Settings app to the Personalization section. In the Settings app, click on “Themes”. Under the “Related settings” section, click on “Desktop icon settings”. This will open the Desktop Icon Settings window. In the Desktop Icon Settings window, check the box next to “Computer”. This will add the “This PC” icon to your desktop. Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save your changes. The “This PC” icon should now be visible on your desktop.

Method 2: Creating a “This PC” Desktop Shortcut

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “New” and then “Shortcut” from the context menu. This will open the Create Shortcut wizard. In the “Type the location of the item” field, enter the following: explorer.exe ::{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D} Click “Next”. Enter a name for the shortcut. A good choice is “This PC”. Click “Finish”. A shortcut to “This PC” will now be created on your desktop.

Customizing the “This PC” Icon (Optional)

Right-click on the “This PC” shortcut you created. Select “Properties” from the context menu. Go to the “Shortcut” tab. Click on “Change Icon…”. Choose a new icon from the list or browse to a custom icon file. Click “OK” to save the changes.

Tips for Managing Your Desktop Icons

Keep your desktop organized: Avoid cluttering your desktop with too many icons.

Use folders: Group related files and shortcuts into folders.

Customize icon sizes: Adjust the size of your desktop icons for better visibility. Right-click on the desktop, select "View," and choose your preferred icon size.

Auto-arrange icons: Right-click on the desktop, select "View," and check "Auto arrange icons" to keep your icons neatly aligned.

Comparing Methods for Adding “This PC” Icon

Here’s a quick comparison of the two methods:

Feature Method 1: Settings App Method 2: Shortcut Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Customization Limited High System Integration Native Icon Shortcut Icon Permanence Permanent Can be Deleted

Both methods provide a way to access “This PC” quickly. The Settings app method offers a native icon, while the shortcut method allows for greater customization.

Quick Access to Your Computer

Adding the “My Computer” or “This PC” icon to your Windows 11 desktop is a simple way to enhance your navigation and access your files and drives more efficiently. Whether you prefer the straightforward approach through the Settings app or the customizable shortcut method, having this icon readily available can significantly improve your overall user experience.

FAQ

How do I change the icon for “This PC”? Right-click on the “This PC” icon, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon.”

Why is the “Desktop icon settings” option missing? Ensure that you have activated Windows. If Windows is not activated, some personalization options may be limited.

Can I add other icons to my desktop using the same method? Yes, the “Desktop icon settings” window allows you to add icons for User’s Files, Network, Recycle Bin, and Control Panel.

Is there a way to access “This PC” without adding an icon to the desktop? Yes, you can access “This PC” through File Explorer (Windows key + E) or by typing “This PC” in the Windows search bar.

What if the “This PC” icon disappears after restarting my computer? This could be due to a temporary system glitch. Try repeating the steps to add the icon again. If the issue persists, check for Windows updates or consider running a system file check.

