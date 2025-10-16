How To Add This PC On Desktop In Windows 11: A Quick Guide

Adding the “This PC” icon to your desktop in Windows 11 provides quick and easy access to your drives, folders, and system information. This simple customization can significantly improve your workflow and navigation, allowing you to manage your files and settings more efficiently.

Whether you’re a new Windows 11 user or simply looking to streamline your desktop, this guide will walk you through the straightforward steps to add the “This PC” icon, enhancing your overall user experience. It’s a small change that makes a big difference in convenience.

Want “This PC” on Your Desktop? Here’s How

Method 1: Using Settings App

Right-click on any empty space on your desktop. Select “Personalize” from the context menu. In the Settings app, click on “Themes” in the left sidebar. Click on “Desktop icon settings” under the “Related settings” section. In the Desktop Icon Settings window, check the box next to “Computer”. Click “Apply”, and then click “OK”. The “This PC” icon will now appear on your desktop.

Method 2: Dragging from File Explorer

Open File Explorer by pressing Windows key + E . In the left pane, locate “This PC”. If it’s not visible, click on “Show more” to expand the options. Right-click on “This PC”. Select “Show more options”. Choose “Create shortcut”. Windows will inform you that the shortcut cannot be created in that location and will ask if you want to create it on the desktop instead. Click “Yes”. A shortcut to “This PC” will now appear on your desktop.

Method 3: Using the Registry Editor (Advanced)

Warning: Incorrectly editing the registry can cause serious problems. Back up your registry before proceeding.

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: HKEY_CLASSES_ROOT\CLSID\{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D} . Right-click on the key and select “Permissions”. Click “Add”, type your username, and click “OK”. Select your username in the “Group or user names” list. In the “Permissions for [Your Username]” section, check the “Full control” box under the “Allow” column. Click “Apply”, and then click “OK”. In the right pane, double-click on the “Attributes” value. Change the value data to f0800000 and click “OK”. Restart your computer or restart Explorer process (using Task Manager) for the changes to take effect.

Tips for Customization

Change the Icon: Right-click on the “This PC” icon, select “Properties”, go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon”. Choose a new icon from the list or browse for a custom one.

Right-click on the “This PC” icon, select “Properties”, go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon”. Choose a new icon from the list or browse for a custom one. Rename the Icon: Right-click on the “This PC” icon and select “Rename”. Type in your preferred name.

Right-click on the “This PC” icon and select “Rename”. Type in your preferred name. Organize Your Desktop: Arrange your icons by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “View”, and choosing “Auto arrange icons” or “Align icons to grid”.

Let’s bring “This PC” to your desktop!

Adding the “This PC” icon to your desktop in Windows 11 is a simple yet effective way to improve your daily workflow. By following these methods, you can customize your desktop for quick and easy access to your files and system information.

FAQ

How do I restore the default desktop icons in Windows 11? Go to Settings > Personalization > Themes > Desktop icon settings, and click “Restore Default”.

Why is the “Desktop icon settings” option missing? Ensure your Windows 11 is activated. If it is activated, try updating your display drivers.

Can I add other icons like “Network” or “Recycle Bin” using the same method? Yes, the “Desktop icon settings” window allows you to add or remove icons for “Computer”, “User’s Files”, “Network”, “Recycle Bin”, and “Control Panel”.

Is there a way to make the icons larger or smaller on the desktop? Right-click on the desktop, select “View”, and choose “Large icons”, “Medium icons”, or “Small icons”.

What happens if I delete the “This PC” icon from my desktop? If it’s a shortcut, deleting it only removes the shortcut, not the actual “This PC” location. If it’s the actual icon, you can restore it using the methods described above.

