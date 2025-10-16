How To Screenshot On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Taking a screenshot on Windows 11 is a fundamental skill for capturing and sharing information. Whether you need to save an image of an error message, share a funny meme, or document a process, Windows 11 offers several built-in tools and keyboard shortcuts to make the process quick and easy. This guide will walk you through the various methods available, ensuring you can capture exactly what you need, when you need it.

From using simple keyboard shortcuts to leveraging the powerful Snipping Tool, Windows 11 provides flexible options to suit different screenshotting needs. This article will break down each method into easy-to-follow steps, so you can quickly master the art of taking screenshots on your Windows 11 device.

What’s the Best Way to Take a Screenshot on Windows 11?

Windows 11 offers multiple ways to capture your screen. Here’s a detailed look at each method:

Using the Print Screen (PrtScn) Key

The Print Screen key is the most basic way to take a screenshot.

Press the PrtScn key on your keyboard. Open an image editing program like Paint or Photoshop. Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. Save the image in your desired format.

Using Windows Key + Print Screen

This method automatically saves the screenshot as a file.

Press the Windows key + PrtScn keys simultaneously. The screen will briefly dim. Navigate to the Pictures > Screenshots folder to find your saved screenshot.

Using Alt + Print Screen

This method captures only the active window.

Make sure the window you want to capture is active. Press the Alt + PrtScn keys simultaneously. Open an image editing program like Paint. Press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. Save the image.

Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool offers more advanced screenshotting options.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open it. Click New to start a new snip. Select the type of snip you want to create:

Rectangular Snip : Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

: Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture. Window Snip : Capture a single window.

: Capture a single window. Full-screen Snip : Capture the entire screen.

: Capture the entire screen. Freeform Snip: Draw a custom shape around the area you want to capture.

The screenshot will open in the Snipping Tool window, where you can annotate, save, or share it.

Using Windows Key + Shift + S

This shortcut opens the Snipping Tool directly.

Press the Windows key + Shift + S keys simultaneously. The screen will dim, and the Snipping Tool menu will appear at the top. Select the type of snip you want to create (Rectangular, Window, Full-screen, or Freeform). The screenshot will be copied to your clipboard. Paste it into an image editing program or directly into an application.

Tips for Better Screenshots

Use Annotations : The Snipping Tool allows you to annotate screenshots with a pen or highlighter, making it easier to point out specific details.

: The Snipping Tool allows you to annotate screenshots with a pen or highlighter, making it easier to point out specific details. Customize Keyboard Shortcuts : While you can’t change the default shortcuts, explore third-party tools to customize your screenshot workflow.

: While you can’t change the default shortcuts, explore third-party tools to customize your screenshot workflow. Consider Cloud Storage : Automatically save screenshots to cloud storage services like OneDrive or Dropbox for easy access across devices.

: Automatically save screenshots to cloud storage services like OneDrive or Dropbox for easy access across devices. Explore Third-Party Apps: Apps like Greenshot or Lightshot offer advanced features like scrolling screenshots and direct uploads to image hosting services.

Screenshot Methods Compared

Method Description Saves File Automatically? Captures Active Window Only? Annotation Options? PrtScn Captures entire screen to clipboard No No No Windows Key + PrtScn Captures entire screen and saves as file Yes No No Alt + PrtScn Captures active window to clipboard No Yes No Snipping Tool Offers various capture modes Optional Yes (Window Snip) Yes Windows Key + Shift + S Opens Snipping Tool directly No Yes (Rectangular, Window) Yes

Capturing Your Screen on Windows 11

Mastering the art of taking screenshots on Windows 11 can significantly improve your productivity and communication. With a variety of methods available, you can choose the one that best suits your needs and workflow.

FAQ

How do I find my screenshots on Windows 11?

Screenshots taken with the Windows Key + PrtScn shortcut are automatically saved in the Pictures > Screenshots folder.

How do I take a scrolling screenshot on Windows 11?

Windows 11 doesn’t have a built-in scrolling screenshot feature. You’ll need to use a third-party app like Greenshot or shareX.

Can I take a screenshot of a specific window?

Yes, use the Alt + PrtScn shortcut to capture only the active window, or use the Window Snip option in the Snipping Tool.

How do I annotate a screenshot on Windows 11?

Use the Snipping Tool, which has built-in annotation features like a pen and highlighter.

Why isn’t the Print Screen key working on my Windows 11 computer?

Make sure the PrtScn key is not disabled in your BIOS settings. Also, some keyboards require you to press the Fn key along with PrtScn.

Related reading