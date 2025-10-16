Delete Software Distribution Folder: A Complete Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

The Software Distribution folder in Windows is a crucial component, acting as a temporary storage location for files that may be required to install updates on your computer. However, over time, this folder can grow significantly in size, consuming valuable disk space and potentially causing issues with Windows Update. Deleting the contents of the Software Distribution folder can often resolve update errors and free up storage space, but it’s essential to do it correctly to avoid any system instability.

This guide provides a comprehensive walkthrough on how to safely and effectively delete the Software Distribution folder, ensuring a smooth and optimized Windows experience. We’ll cover the necessary steps, potential benefits, and precautions to take before proceeding.

How Do I Delete the Software Distribution Folder?

Deleting the Software Distribution folder involves stopping the Windows Update service, clearing the folder’s contents, and then restarting the service. Here’s a detailed guide:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type services.msc and press Enter to open the Services window. Scroll down and locate the Windows Update service. Right-click on Windows Update and select Stop . This ensures that no update processes are running while you’re deleting the folder’s contents. Minimize the Services window. You’ll need it later.

Delete the Contents of the Software Distribution Folder

Open File Explorer. Navigate to C:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution . Select all the files and folders within the SoftwareDistribution folder. Right-click on the selected items and choose Delete . Confirm the deletion if prompted. If some files are in use, skip them. These are likely temporary files that will be released soon.

Return to the Services window you minimized earlier. Right-click on the Windows Update service. Select Start . This restarts the Windows Update service, allowing it to download and install updates again.

Alternative Method: Using Command Prompt

Press the Windows key , type cmd , right-click on Command Prompt , and select Run as administrator . Type the following commands, pressing Enter after each one:

net stop wuauserv (This stops the Windows Update service.)

(This stops the Windows Update service.) net stop bits (This stops the Background Intelligent Transfer Service.)

(This stops the Background Intelligent Transfer Service.) rd /s /q %systemroot%\SoftwareDistribution (This removes the SoftwareDistribution folder and all its contents.)

(This removes the SoftwareDistribution folder and all its contents.) net start wuauserv (This restarts the Windows Update service.)

(This restarts the Windows Update service.) net start bits (This restarts the Background Intelligent Transfer Service.)

Close the Command Prompt window.

Tips

Backup: Before deleting anything, consider creating a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Before deleting anything, consider creating a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong. Permissions: You may need administrator privileges to delete the files and folders within the Software Distribution folder.

You may need administrator privileges to delete the files and folders within the Software Distribution folder. Troubleshooting: If you encounter errors while deleting files, try restarting your computer and repeating the steps.

If you encounter errors while deleting files, try restarting your computer and repeating the steps. Disk Cleanup: After deleting the Software Distribution folder, run Disk Cleanup to remove any remaining temporary files.

Deleting the Software Distribution folder can be a helpful troubleshooting step for Windows Update issues. By following these steps, you can clear out potentially corrupted files and ensure that your system can download and install updates smoothly.

FAQ

What happens if I delete the SoftwareDistribution folder?

Deleting the SoftwareDistribution folder will clear the update history and downloaded update files. Windows Update will re-download the necessary files when you check for updates again.

Is it safe to delete everything in the SoftwareDistribution folder?

Yes, it is generally safe to delete everything in the SoftwareDistribution folder. It’s designed to be a temporary storage location, and Windows Update will recreate the necessary files.

How often should I delete the SoftwareDistribution folder?

You don’t need to delete the SoftwareDistribution folder regularly. Only do it if you’re experiencing problems with Windows Update.

Why is my SoftwareDistribution folder so large?

The SoftwareDistribution folder can grow large over time as it stores downloaded update files. These files are often kept in case they’re needed for rollback purposes.

Related reading