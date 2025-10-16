Top Furniture Design Software In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right furniture design software can be a game-changer, whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out. The ideal software can streamline your workflow, enhance your creativity, and ultimately, help you bring your design visions to life. This article explores ten of the best furniture design software options available in 2025, based on our extensive testing.

From intuitive interfaces to powerful rendering capabilities, the software solutions we’ve reviewed cater to a variety of needs and skill levels. We’ll delve into their key features, pricing, and how they can benefit your furniture design process.

Which Furniture Design Software is Right for You?

SketchUp Pro

SketchUp Pro is a versatile and widely used 3D modeling software, known for its user-friendly interface and extensive library of pre-built models. It’s an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced designers looking to create detailed furniture designs. Its intuitive tools allow for quick prototyping and visualization.

SketchUp Pro streamlines the design process by allowing users to easily create and modify 3D models. Its extensive library of pre-built components and textures saves time and effort, while its compatibility with various rendering engines enhances the visual quality of designs. This software is a great tool to quickly visualize your ideas and bring them to life.

Key Features:

Intuitive 3D modeling tools

Extensive component library

Compatibility with rendering engines

Customizable interface

Pricing: \$699/year

AutoCAD

AutoCAD is an industry-standard CAD software known for its precision and comprehensive toolset. It’s ideal for creating detailed 2D and 3D furniture designs with high accuracy. AutoCAD’s advanced features make it suitable for complex projects.

AutoCAD offers unparalleled precision and control over the design process. Its extensive toolset allows for the creation of highly detailed and accurate furniture models. The software’s compatibility with various file formats and its ability to handle large and complex projects make it an essential tool for professional designers.

Key Features:

Precise 2D and 3D drafting tools

Comprehensive toolset for detailed design

Compatibility with various file formats

Advanced customization options

Pricing: \$1,910/year

Fusion 360

Fusion 360 is a cloud-based CAD/CAM software that offers a comprehensive solution for furniture design, simulation, and manufacturing. Its collaborative features and integrated workflow make it a great choice for teams.

Fusion 360 facilitates collaboration and streamlines the design-to-manufacturing process. Its cloud-based platform allows teams to work together seamlessly, while its integrated CAM tools enable efficient manufacturing planning. This software is a great tool for designers who want to take their designs from concept to production.

Key Features:

Cloud-based collaboration

Integrated CAD/CAM tools

Simulation and analysis capabilities

Version control

Pricing: \$545/year

SolidWorks

SolidWorks is a powerful 3D CAD software widely used in engineering and product design. Its robust features and simulation capabilities make it suitable for creating complex and functional furniture designs.

SolidWorks offers advanced simulation and analysis tools to ensure the structural integrity and functionality of furniture designs. Its robust feature set and parametric modeling capabilities allow for the creation of complex and highly detailed models. This software is a great tool for designers who need to create functional and durable furniture.

Key Features:

Advanced simulation and analysis tools

Parametric modeling

Extensive part library

Manufacturing integration

Pricing: Contact sales for pricing.

Blender

Blender is a free and open-source 3D creation suite that offers a wide range of tools for modeling, texturing, and rendering. It’s a great option for designers on a budget who want to create high-quality furniture designs.

Blender provides a comprehensive set of tools for creating stunning furniture designs without the cost of commercial software. Its sculpting tools allow for the creation of organic shapes, while its rendering engine produces photorealistic images. This software is a great tool for designers who want to explore their creativity without breaking the bank.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Comprehensive modeling and texturing tools

Powerful rendering engine

Sculpting tools

Pricing: Free

RoomSketcher

RoomSketcher is a user-friendly floor plan and home design software that allows you to visualize furniture layouts in 2D and 3D. It’s a great tool for interior designers and homeowners looking to plan their spaces.

RoomSketcher simplifies the process of creating floor plans and visualizing furniture layouts. Its intuitive interface and extensive library of furniture models make it easy to design and decorate spaces. This software is a great tool for designers who want to quickly create and share their ideas.

Key Features:

Easy-to-use floor plan tools

Extensive furniture library

2D and 3D visualization

Virtual tours

Pricing: From \$49/year

Planner 5D

Planner 5D is an intuitive home design software that allows you to create realistic 2D and 3D renderings of your furniture layouts. It’s a great option for visualizing how furniture will look in a space.

Planner 5D allows you to create realistic visualizations of furniture layouts with ease. Its intuitive interface and extensive library of furniture models make it easy to design and decorate spaces. This software is a great tool for designers who want to create stunning visuals of their designs.

Key Features:

Realistic 2D and 3D renderings

Extensive furniture library

Easy-to-use interface

Virtual reality mode

Pricing: From \$9.99/month

Sweet Home 3D

Sweet Home 3D is a free interior design application that helps you draw the plan of your house, arrange furniture on it, and view the results in 3D. It is aimed at people who want to design their interior quickly, whether they are moving or just want to redesign their existing home.

Sweet Home 3D offers a straightforward approach to interior design, allowing users to create floor plans and arrange furniture with ease. Its simple interface and extensive library of furniture models make it accessible to both beginners and experienced designers. This software is a great tool for those who want to quickly visualize their interior design ideas.

Key Features:

Free to use

Simple and intuitive interface

Extensive furniture library

2D and 3D views

Pricing: Free

HomeByMe

HomeByMe is an online 3D space planning service developed by Dassault Systèmes SE. The products are aimed at consumers looking for home design ideas and inspiration.

HomeByMe is an online platform that allows users to create and visualize their interior design projects in 3D. Its user-friendly interface and extensive library of furniture models make it easy to design and decorate spaces. This tool is great for designers who want to collaborate with clients and share their ideas online.

Key Features:

Online platform

User-friendly interface

Extensive furniture library

3D visualization

Pricing: From \$14.99/project

CorelCAD

CorelCAD is a professional CAD software that offers precise 2D drafting and 3D design tools. Its compatibility with AutoCAD file formats and its affordable price make it a great alternative for designers looking for a cost-effective solution.

CorelCAD provides a comprehensive set of tools for creating detailed 2D and 3D furniture designs. Its compatibility with AutoCAD file formats ensures seamless collaboration with other designers, while its affordable price makes it accessible to a wider range of users. This software is a great tool for designers who need a professional CAD solution without breaking the bank.

Key Features:

Precise 2D drafting and 3D design tools

Compatibility with AutoCAD file formats

Affordable price

Customizable interface

Pricing: \$699

Feature Comparison

Software Pricing Ease of Use Collaboration Rendering Quality Best For SketchUp Pro \$699/year High Limited Good Quick prototyping, beginners

| AutoCAD | \$1

FAQ

Related reading