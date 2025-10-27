How To Flush DNS Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide To Refresh Your Network

The Domain Name System (DNS) is a vital component of how we access the internet. It translates human-readable domain names, like “gameserrors.com,” into IP addresses that computers use to locate websites. Sometimes, the DNS cache on your Windows 11 computer can become outdated or corrupted, leading to connection problems. Flushing your DNS can resolve these issues and ensure you’re accessing the most up-to-date information.

This guide provides a simple, step-by-step process to flush your DNS cache in Windows 11, helping you refresh your network connection and resolve potential connectivity issues. By clearing out old data, you can improve your browsing experience and ensure you’re accessing the correct websites.

How Do I Flush My DNS Cache on Windows 11?

Method 1: Flushing DNS via Command Prompt

Open the Start Menu. Type “cmd” (without quotes). Right-click on “Command Prompt” in the search results. Select “Run as administrator.” In the Command Prompt window, type the following command: ipconfig /flushdns and press Enter. You should see a confirmation message: “Successfully flushed the DNS Resolver Cache.”

Method 2: Flushing DNS via Windows PowerShell

Open the Start Menu. Type “powershell” (without quotes). Right-click on “Windows PowerShell” in the search results. Select “Run as administrator.” In the PowerShell window, type the following command: Clear-DnsClientCache and press Enter. The command will execute without any visual output if successful.

Method 3: Restarting the DNS Client Service

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “services.msc” (without quotes) and press Enter. Scroll down and locate the “DNS Client” service. Right-click on “DNS Client” and select “Restart.” If the service is not running, select “Start” instead of “Restart.”

Method 4: Using Network Reset

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Click on “Network & internet.” Click on “Advanced network settings.” Under “More settings,” click on “Network reset.” Click the “Reset now” button. Confirm your choice by clicking “Yes.” Your computer will restart, resetting your network adapters and clearing the DNS cache.

Verifying DNS Flush Success

After flushing your DNS, it’s a good idea to verify that the process was successful.

Open Command Prompt as administrator (as described in Method 1). Type ipconfig /displaydns and press Enter. If the DNS cache has been successfully flushed, the command will return an empty list.

When to Flush Your DNS

Flushing your DNS cache can be helpful in various situations:

Website Not Loading: If a website you usually visit is not loading, flushing the DNS can help resolve the issue.

If a website you usually visit is not loading, flushing the DNS can help resolve the issue. IP Address Changes: When a website’s IP address changes, your DNS cache might still have the old address, preventing you from accessing the site.

When a website’s IP address changes, your DNS cache might still have the old address, preventing you from accessing the site. Security Concerns: Flushing the DNS can help clear out potentially malicious entries in your cache.

Flushing the DNS can help clear out potentially malicious entries in your cache. General Network Troubleshooting: It’s a good practice to flush the DNS when troubleshooting network connectivity issues.

Tips for Maintaining a Healthy Network Connection

Regularly Update Your Router Firmware: Keeping your router’s firmware up-to-date ensures optimal performance and security.

Keeping your router’s firmware up-to-date ensures optimal performance and security. Use a Reliable DNS Server: Consider using a public DNS server like Google DNS (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) or Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1) for faster and more reliable resolution.

Consider using a public DNS server like Google DNS (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) or Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1) for faster and more reliable resolution. Clear Browser Cache Regularly: Clearing your browser’s cache and cookies can also improve browsing performance and resolve website loading issues.

Refreshing your network connection

Flushing your DNS cache on Windows 11 is a simple yet effective way to resolve various network connectivity issues. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can quickly refresh your network connection and enjoy a smoother browsing experience.

FAQ

What does flushing the DNS do? Flushing the DNS clears the cache of IP addresses stored on your computer, forcing it to retrieve the latest information from DNS servers.

How often should I flush my DNS? You only need to flush your DNS when you experience network connectivity issues or suspect outdated DNS information.

Is it safe to flush my DNS? Yes, flushing your DNS is a safe process that does not harm your computer or network.

Will flushing my DNS improve my internet speed? Flushing your DNS can improve internet speed if the cached DNS information is outdated or incorrect.

What are alternative DNS servers I can use? Some popular alternative DNS servers include Google DNS (8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4) and Cloudflare DNS (1.1.1.1).

