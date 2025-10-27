How To Change Your IP Address On Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Changing your IP address on Windows 11 can be useful for various reasons, from troubleshooting network issues to enhancing your online privacy. Your IP address is a unique identifier assigned to your device when it connects to a network, and understanding how to modify it is a valuable skill for any Windows 11 user. This guide will walk you through the different methods to change your IP address, ensuring you can easily manage your network settings.

Whether you need to release and renew your IP address for a fresh connection or set a static IP for more consistent network access, this article provides clear, step-by-step instructions. We’ll cover both automatic and manual configurations, empowering you to take control of your network settings on Windows 11.

Want to Change Your IP Address in Windows 11?

Using Command Prompt to Release and Renew Your IP Address

Releasing and renewing your IP address is a quick way to obtain a new IP address from your DHCP server. This is often the easiest solution for resolving temporary network connectivity issues.

Open the Command Prompt as an administrator. You can do this by searching for “cmd” in the Windows search bar, right-clicking on “Command Prompt,” and selecting “Run as administrator.” Type ipconfig /release and press Enter. This command releases your current IP address. Type ipconfig /renew and press Enter. This command requests a new IP address from your DHCP server. Type ipconfig and press Enter. Verify that you have a new IP address assigned to your network adapter.

Manually Setting a Static IP Address in Windows 11

Setting a static IP address gives you more control over your network configuration, ensuring your device always has the same IP address. This is useful for port forwarding, hosting servers, or simply having a consistent network setup.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing Win + I or searching for “Settings” in the Windows search bar. Click on “Network & internet” in the left sidebar. Select “Ethernet” or “Wi-Fi,” depending on your connection type. Click on your network connection. Next to “IP assignment,” click the “Edit” button. In the “Edit IP settings” window, select “Manual” from the dropdown menu. Turn on IPv4 or IPv6, depending on your network configuration. Enter the following information:

IP address: Choose an IP address within your network’s range that is not already in use.

Choose an IP address within your network’s range that is not already in use. Subnet prefix length: Usually 24 (or 255.255.255.0 in dotted decimal notation for IPv4).

Usually 24 (or 255.255.255.0 in dotted decimal notation for IPv4). Gateway: Your router’s IP address.

Your router’s IP address. Preferred DNS server: Your ISP’s DNS server or a public DNS server like Google’s (8.8.8.8) or Cloudflare’s (1.1.1.1).

Your ISP’s DNS server or a public DNS server like Google’s (8.8.8.8) or Cloudflare’s (1.1.1.1). Alternate DNS server: Optional, but recommended as a backup.

Click “Save” to apply the changes.

Using Network Reset to Reset Your IP Address

If you’re still experiencing issues or want to revert to the default network settings, you can use the Network Reset feature.

Open the Settings app (Win + I). Click on “Network & internet” in the left sidebar. Select “Advanced network settings.” Click on “Network reset.” Read the warning message and click “Reset now.” Confirm the reset by clicking “Yes.” Your computer will restart.

Tips for Managing Your IP Address

Check for IP Conflicts: If you assign a static IP address, ensure it doesn’t conflict with another device on your network.

If you assign a static IP address, ensure it doesn’t conflict with another device on your network. Document Your Settings: Keep a record of your IP address, subnet mask, gateway, and DNS server settings for future reference.

Keep a record of your IP address, subnet mask, gateway, and DNS server settings for future reference. Restart Your Router: After making changes to your IP address, restart your router to ensure the changes are fully applied.

After making changes to your IP address, restart your router to ensure the changes are fully applied. Use a VPN: Consider using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for enhanced online privacy and security. A VPN masks your real IP address and encrypts your internet traffic.

Understanding IP Address Changes

Changing your IP address can help resolve network connectivity problems and enhance your online privacy. Whether you choose to release and renew your IP, set a static IP, or use a network reset, understanding these methods gives you greater control over your Windows 11 network settings.

FAQ

How often does my IP address change? It depends on your ISP. Dynamic IPs can change frequently, while static IPs remain constant.

What is a VPN and how does it change my IP address? A VPN (Virtual Private Network) creates an encrypted connection to a server, masking your real IP address with the server’s IP address.

Is it safe to change my IP address? Yes, changing your IP address through the methods described above is generally safe. However, be cautious when using third-party IP-changing tools.

Why would I want to change my IP address? Reasons include troubleshooting network issues, enhancing online privacy, and accessing region-locked content.

What happens if I set a static IP address that conflicts with another device? You will likely experience network connectivity issues on both devices. Ensure each device has a unique IP address within your network range.

Related reading