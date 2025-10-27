How To Troubleshoot Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

“`markdown Windows 11, while generally stable, can sometimes encounter issues that disrupt your workflow. From minor glitches to more serious errors, knowing how to troubleshoot Windows 11 is essential for maintaining a smooth computing experience. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to diagnosing and resolving common Windows 11 problems, empowering you to take control and fix things yourself.

Whether you’re dealing with a frozen application, a driver conflict, or a system crash, this troubleshooting guide will equip you with the knowledge and tools to identify the root cause and implement effective solutions. We’ll cover a range of techniques, from simple restarts to more advanced system recovery options, ensuring you’re prepared for any Windows 11 challenge.

What Are The Steps To Troubleshoot Windows 11?

Restart Your Computer

Why it helps: Often, a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches and clear out lingering processes that might be causing problems.

Often, a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches and clear out lingering processes that might be causing problems. How to do it:

Click the Start button. Select the Power icon. Choose Restart.

Why it helps: Microsoft regularly releases updates that include bug fixes, performance improvements, and security patches.

Microsoft regularly releases updates that include bug fixes, performance improvements, and security patches. How to do it:

Press Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on Windows Update. Click Check for updates. Install any available updates.

Run the Built-in Troubleshooters

Why it helps: Windows 11 includes a suite of troubleshooters designed to automatically diagnose and fix common problems related to hardware, internet connectivity, and more.

Windows 11 includes a suite of troubleshooters designed to automatically diagnose and fix common problems related to hardware, internet connectivity, and more. How to do it:

Press Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on System. Click on Troubleshoot. Click on Other troubleshooters. Select the appropriate troubleshooter for your issue and click Run.

Use System Restore

Why it helps: System Restore allows you to revert your computer to a previous state, undoing changes that may have caused problems.

System Restore allows you to revert your computer to a previous state, undoing changes that may have caused problems. How to do it:

Search for “Create a restore point” in the Windows search bar and open it. Click on System Restore…. Choose a restore point created before the issue started. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the restore process.

Check Device Manager for Driver Issues

Why it helps: Outdated or corrupted drivers can cause a variety of hardware-related problems.

Outdated or corrupted drivers can cause a variety of hardware-related problems. How to do it:

Right-click on the Start button and select Device Manager. Look for any devices with a yellow exclamation mark. Right-click on the problematic device and select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. If no updates are found, try searching for the latest drivers on the manufacturer’s website.

Perform a Clean Boot

Why it helps: A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs, helping you identify if a third-party application is causing the issue.

A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs, helping you identify if a third-party application is causing the issue. How to do it:

Press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig and press Enter. In the System Configuration window, go to the Services tab. Check the box that says Hide all Microsoft services. Click Disable all. Go to the Startup tab and click Open Task Manager. Disable all startup items. Close Task Manager and click OK in the System Configuration window. Restart your computer.

Run System File Checker (SFC)

Why it helps: SFC scans and repairs corrupted system files, which can cause various Windows issues.

SFC scans and repairs corrupted system files, which can cause various Windows issues. How to do it:

Search for “Command Prompt” in the Windows search bar. Right-click on Command Prompt and select Run as administrator. Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete and follow any on-screen instructions.

Reset Your PC

Why it helps: A reset can reinstall Windows, giving you a fresh start. You can choose to keep your personal files or remove everything.

A reset can reinstall Windows, giving you a fresh start. You can choose to keep your personal files or remove everything. How to do it:

Press Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Click on System. Click on Recovery. Click Reset PC. Choose whether to keep your files or remove everything. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the reset process.

Tips

Back up your data: Before making any significant changes to your system, it’s always a good idea to back up your important files.

Before making any significant changes to your system, it’s always a good idea to back up your important files. Document error messages: Note down any error messages you encounter. This information can be helpful when searching for solutions online.

Note down any error messages you encounter. This information can be helpful when searching for solutions online. Check online forums: Many online forums and communities are dedicated to Windows troubleshooting. Searching for your specific issue can often lead to helpful advice and solutions.

Comparison of Troubleshooting Methods

Method Complexity Data Loss Risk Time Required Best For Restart Computer Low None Minutes Minor glitches, temporary freezes Windows Updates Low None Minutes/Hours Bug fixes, security patches, performance issues Troubleshooters Low Low Minutes Common hardware and software problems System Restore Medium Low Minutes/Hours Recent software installations, driver issues Driver Updates Medium None Minutes Hardware malfunctions, compatibility problems Clean Boot Medium None Minutes Identifying conflicting software SFC Scan Medium None Minutes Corrupted system files Reset PC High High/Low Hours Major system instability, persistent errors

Quick Windows 11 Fixes

By following these troubleshooting steps, you can address many common Windows 11 issues and keep your system running smoothly. Remember to approach troubleshooting systematically, starting with the simplest solutions and progressing to more advanced techniques if necessary.

FAQ

How do I fix a slow Windows 11 computer? There are several things you can do to speed up a slow Windows 11 computer, including closing unnecessary programs, running a disk cleanup, defragmenting your hard drive (if applicable), and upgrading your hardware.

What do I do if my Windows 11 computer freezes? If your Windows 11 computer freezes, try pressing Ctrl + Alt + Delete to open the Task Manager. From there, you can end any unresponsive programs. If that doesn’t work, you may need to restart your computer.

How do I update drivers in Windows 11? You can update drivers in Windows 11 through the Device Manager. Right-click on the Start button, select Device Manager, find the device you want to update, right-click on it, and select “Update driver.”

How do I uninstall a program in Windows 11? To uninstall a program in Windows 11, go to Settings > Apps > Apps & features. Find the program you want to uninstall, click on it, and select “Uninstall.”

How do I run a virus scan in Windows 11? Windows 11 comes with built-in antivirus software called Windows Security. To run a scan, open Windows Security, click on “Virus

Related reading