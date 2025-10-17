How To Edit Startup Programs In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Managing startup programs in Windows 11 can significantly impact your computer’s boot time and overall performance. By controlling which applications launch automatically when you turn on your device, you can optimize your system for speed and efficiency. This guide will walk you through the different methods available to edit startup programs in Windows 11, ensuring a smoother and faster computing experience.

Whether you’re looking to disable unnecessary programs or add essential ones, understanding how to manage startup programs is crucial. This step-by-step guide will show you how to use Task Manager, Settings, and other methods to customize your startup experience and keep your Windows 11 system running smoothly.

How Do I Manage Startup Programs in Windows 11?

Using Task Manager to Control Startup Apps

Task Manager provides a straightforward way to disable startup programs. Here’s how:

Open Task Manager: Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc simultaneously to open Task Manager. Alternatively, you can right-click on the Start button and select “Task Manager”. Navigate to the Startup Apps Tab: If Task Manager opens in a simplified view, click on “More details” at the bottom. Then, click on the “Startup apps” tab. Disable Unnecessary Programs: Review the list of startup programs. To disable a program, select it and click the “Disable” button in the bottom-right corner. The “Startup impact” column indicates how much each program affects startup time.

Configuring Startup Apps in Settings

The Settings app offers another method to manage startup programs.

Open the Settings App: Press Win + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Apps: Click on “Apps” in the left-hand menu. Select Startup: Click on “Startup” in the right-hand pane. Toggle Startup Programs: A list of startup programs will appear. Use the toggle switch next to each program to enable or disable it.

Using the Registry Editor (Advanced Users)

Warning: Editing the registry can be risky if not done correctly. Incorrect modifications can cause system instability. Back up your registry before proceeding.

Open Registry Editor: Press Win + R , type regedit , and press Enter. Navigate to the Startup Folder: Go to the following key: HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run Delete Unnecessary Entries: Review the entries in the right-hand pane. To remove a program from startup, right-click on its entry and select “Delete”. Check Another Location: Some programs may also be located at: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Run Repeat steps 3 in this location if necessary.

Using Startup Folder

Open Run Dialog: Press Win + R to open the Run dialog box. Access the Startup Folder: Type shell:startup and press Enter. This will open the Startup folder. Remove or Add Shortcuts: You can delete shortcuts of programs you don’t want to start automatically. You can also add shortcuts of programs you want to start automatically by copying and pasting the shortcut into this folder.

Comparing Methods for Managing Startup Programs

Here’s a quick comparison of the methods discussed above:

Method Ease of Use Risk Level Granularity Best For Task Manager Easy Low Program Level Quick disabling of common programs Settings Easy Low Program Level Simple on/off control Registry Editor Advanced High Entry Level Advanced customization, hidden programs Startup Folder Medium Low Shortcut Level Adding/Removing specific shortcuts

Tips for Managing Startup Programs

Regularly review your startup programs to identify and disable unnecessary applications.

Be cautious when disabling programs you’re unsure about. Research the program online to determine its purpose and importance.

Consider the impact of each program on startup time. Focus on disabling programs with high startup impact.

Use a combination of methods for comprehensive control over your startup programs.

Keep your operating system and drivers up to date for optimal performance.

Streamlining Your Windows 11 Boot

By following these steps, you can effectively manage your startup programs in Windows 11 and improve your computer’s boot time and overall performance. Disabling unnecessary programs will free up system resources and provide a smoother user experience.

FAQ

How do I know which startup programs to disable? Look for programs you don’t use frequently or that you don’t need running in the background. Check the “Startup impact” column in Task Manager for guidance.

Can disabling a startup program cause problems? In most cases, no. However, disabling essential system programs or drivers can lead to instability. If you’re unsure, research the program before disabling it.

How do I add a program to startup? The easiest way is to place a shortcut to the program in the Startup folder (accessed by typing shell:startup in the Run dialog).

What if I accidentally disabled an important startup program? Simply re-enable it using Task Manager or Settings. If you used the Registry Editor, you may need to recreate the entry.

Why is my computer still slow after disabling startup programs? There could be other factors affecting performance, such as malware, fragmented hard drive, or insufficient RAM. Consider running a virus scan and optimizing your system.

Related reading