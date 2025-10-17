Best Bad Sector Repair Tools For Windows 10 & 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Bad sectors on your hard drive can lead to data corruption and system instability. Fortunately, several tools are available to help you diagnose and repair these problematic areas on Windows 10 and 11. Using a bad sector repair tool can potentially recover valuable data and extend the life of your storage device.

This article explores some of the best bad sector repair tools for Windows, outlining their features, benefits, and how they can help you address hard drive issues. We’ll cover a range of options, from built-in Windows utilities to third-party software, to help you choose the tool that best suits your needs.

What’s the Best Tool to Repair Bad Sectors?

HDD Regenerator

HDD Regenerator is a popular tool specifically designed to repair bad sectors on hard drives. It doesn’t just mask the bad sectors; instead, it attempts to regenerate them, restoring their functionality. This can potentially recover data stored in those sectors and prevent further data loss.

HDD Regenerator works by reversing the magnetization of the hard drive surface in the affected area. While not guaranteed to work in every case, it has a good track record of success, especially with older drives.

Key Features:

Attempts to regenerate bad sectors instead of just hiding them.

Supports various file systems, including NTFS, FAT, and others.

Can be used from a bootable USB drive or CD/DVD.

Real-time monitoring of the repair process.

Pricing: $89.99

EaseUS Partition Master

EaseUS Partition Master is a comprehensive disk management tool that includes a “Check File System” feature, which can identify and repair bad sectors. While not solely a bad sector repair tool, its partition management capabilities make it a valuable asset for overall disk health.

EaseUS Partition Master offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features beyond bad sector repair, such as resizing, moving, and merging partitions. This makes it a versatile tool for managing your hard drive.

Key Features:

“Check File System” feature for detecting and repairing bad sectors.

Partition management features: resize, move, merge, create, format, delete, copy.

Disk cloning for easy data migration.

Supports various storage devices, including HDDs, SSDs, and USB drives.

Pricing: $69.95/year

Windows Check Disk (CHKDSK)

Windows includes a built-in utility called Check Disk (CHKDSK) that can scan your hard drive for errors, including bad sectors, and attempt to repair them. CHKDSK is a command-line tool, but it’s relatively easy to use with the right commands.

CHKDSK is a good starting point for diagnosing and repairing hard drive issues, as it’s readily available on all Windows systems. It can fix file system errors and mark bad sectors to prevent them from being used in the future.

Key Features:

Built-in Windows utility.

Scans for file system errors and bad sectors.

Attempts to repair errors and mark bad sectors.

Can be run from the command line or through the GUI.

DiskCheckup

DiskCheckup is a utility designed to monitor the S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology) attributes of your hard drive. While it doesn’t directly repair bad sectors, it can provide valuable information about the health of your drive and alert you to potential problems before they become critical.

DiskCheckup can help you identify drives that are nearing failure, allowing you to take proactive steps to back up your data and replace the drive. It supports a wide range of hard drives and SSDs.

Key Features:

Monitors S.M.A.R.T. attributes of your hard drive.

Provides alerts for potential hard drive problems.

Supports a wide range of hard drives and SSDs.

User-friendly interface.

Pricing: Free

Victoria HDD/SSD

Victoria HDD/SSD is a powerful tool for diagnosing and repairing hard drives. It offers a range of features, including bad sector scanning, surface testing, and low-level formatting. It’s a more advanced tool that requires some technical knowledge.

Victoria HDD/SSD provides detailed information about your hard drive’s health and performance. It can be used to identify and repair bad sectors, as well as perform other maintenance tasks.

Key Features:

Bad sector scanning and repair.

Surface testing.

Low-level formatting.

S.M.A.R.T. attribute monitoring.

Pricing: Free (Donationware)

Feature Comparison

Feature HDD Regenerator EaseUS Partition Master Windows CHKDSK DiskCheckup Victoria HDD/SSD Bad Sector Repair Yes Yes Yes No Yes Partition Management No Yes No No No S.M.A.R.T. Monitoring No No No Yes Yes Ease of Use Medium Easy Medium Easy Hard Price $89.99 $69.95/year Free Free Free

Steps to Repair Bad Sectors Using CHKDSK

Open Command Prompt as Administrator:

Search for “cmd” in the Windows search bar.

Right-click on “Command Prompt” and select “Run as administrator.”

Run CHKDSK Command:

Type the following command and press Enter: chkdsk /f /r C: (Replace “C:” with the drive letter you want to scan).

Schedule CHKDSK for Next Restart (If Necessary):

If the drive is in use, you’ll be prompted to schedule CHKDSK for the next system restart. Type “Y” and press Enter.

Restart Your Computer:

Restart your computer to allow CHKDSK to run.

Wait for CHKDSK to Complete:

CHKDSK will scan your hard drive and attempt to repair any errors it finds. This process may take a while, depending on the size of your drive and the number of errors.

Tips for Preventing Bad Sectors

Keep your computer cool: Overheating can damage your hard drive and lead to bad sectors.

Overheating can damage your hard drive and lead to bad sectors. Avoid sudden power outages: Unexpected shutdowns can corrupt data and damage the hard drive.

Unexpected shutdowns can corrupt data and damage the hard drive. Defragment your hard drive regularly: Defragmentation can improve performance and prevent wear and tear on the drive.

Defragmentation can improve performance and prevent wear and tear on the drive. Use a surge protector: Protect your computer from power surges that can damage the hard drive.

Protect your computer from power surges that can damage the hard drive. Monitor your hard drive’s health: Use a tool like DiskCheckup to monitor the S.M.A.R.T. attributes of your hard drive and identify potential problems early.

What to do with Bad Sectors

Dealing with bad sectors requires a proactive approach to protect your data and maintain system stability. Several tools and techniques can help you manage and potentially repair these problematic areas on your hard drive.

FAQ

Can bad sectors be repaired?

Yes, some bad sectors can be repaired using tools like HDD Regenerator or CHKDSK. However, severely damaged sectors may be unrepairable and need to be marked as unusable.

How do I know if I have bad sectors?

Signs of bad sectors include slow performance, file corruption, frequent crashes, and unusual noises from the hard drive. You can use tools like CHKDSK or DiskCheckup to scan your hard drive for bad sectors.

Will formatting my hard drive fix bad sectors?

Formatting can sometimes mask bad sectors by marking them as unusable. However, it doesn’t physically repair the damaged areas. The bad sectors may reappear over time.

Is it safe to use bad sector repair tools?

Yes, most reputable bad sector repair tools are safe to use. However, it’s always

Related reading