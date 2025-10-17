Top Audio Converters For Your PC

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Converting audio files can be a necessity for various reasons, whether you’re trying to make a file compatible with a specific device, reduce file size, or extract audio from a video. Finding the right audio converter for your PC can significantly streamline this process, saving you time and frustration. The best audio converter will offer a balance of features, ease of use, and support for a wide range of audio formats.

With a plethora of options available, selecting the perfect audio converter for your needs can feel overwhelming. This article narrows down the field, presenting a curated list of the 11 best audio converters for PC, each with its own strengths and unique features to help you make the right choice.

What’s the Best Audio Converter for PC?

Freemake Audio Converter

Freemake Audio Converter is a popular choice for its simplicity and support for a wide variety of audio formats, including MP3, AAC, WAV, WMA, and more. It allows you to convert audio files between different formats, extract audio from video files, and even join multiple audio files into one. The user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both beginners and advanced users.

Freemake Audio Converter can help you easily convert your favorite songs to a format that’s compatible with your phone, tablet, or other devices. It also lets you adjust the audio quality, bitrate, and other settings to optimize the output file for your specific needs.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Extracts audio from video files

Joins multiple audio files

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free

Audacity

Audacity is a free, open-source audio editor and recorder that also includes powerful audio conversion capabilities. While it’s primarily known for its editing features, Audacity supports a wide range of audio formats and allows you to convert files between them. It’s a great option for users who need both audio editing and conversion tools in one package.

Audacity allows you to convert audio files, reduce noise, adjust the volume, and apply various effects. Its versatility makes it a valuable tool for anyone working with audio.

Key Features:

Free and open-source

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Includes audio editing features

Noise reduction and effects

Pricing: Free

MediaHuman Audio Converter

MediaHuman Audio Converter is a simple and straightforward tool designed specifically for audio conversion. It supports a wide range of audio formats and offers batch conversion capabilities, allowing you to convert multiple files at once. The drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to use, even for beginners.

MediaHuman Audio Converter can help you quickly convert your entire music library to a different format. It also supports lossless audio formats, ensuring that you don’t lose any audio quality during the conversion process.

Key Features:

Simple and straightforward interface

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Batch conversion capabilities

Drag-and-drop interface

Pricing: Free

Switch Audio Converter

Switch Audio Converter is a comprehensive audio conversion tool that supports over 40 audio formats. It offers batch conversion capabilities, audio extraction from video files, and the ability to edit audio tags. It’s a powerful option for users who need a versatile and feature-rich audio converter.

Switch Audio Converter can help you convert audio files, normalize the volume, and add or edit metadata. Its advanced features make it suitable for professional audio users.

Key Features:

Supports over 40 audio formats

Batch conversion capabilities

Audio extraction from video files

Audio tag editing

Pricing: Free version available; paid version starts at $19.99

Online Audio Converter

Online Audio Converter is a web-based tool that allows you to convert audio files directly in your browser. It supports a wide range of audio formats and offers basic editing features, such as trimming and volume adjustment. It’s a convenient option for users who don’t want to install any software.

Online Audio Converter can help you quickly convert audio files without the need to download or install any software. It’s a great option for occasional audio conversions.

Key Features:

Web-based tool

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Basic editing features

No software installation required

Pricing: Free

Convertio

Convertio is another popular online audio converter that supports a wide variety of formats. It allows you to convert files from your computer, Google Drive, Dropbox, or a URL. It also offers advanced options, such as adjusting the audio quality and bitrate.

Convertio is useful for converting audio files from different sources. The advanced options allow you to customize the output file to meet your specific needs.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Converts files from various sources

Advanced options for customization

Web-based tool

Pricing: Free for limited use; paid plans start at $9.99/month

Zamzar

Zamzar is a well-established online file conversion tool that also supports audio conversion. It allows you to convert audio files to various formats and offers a simple and easy-to-use interface. You can upload files from your computer or a URL.

Zamzar is a reliable option for converting audio files online. It supports a wide range of file formats and offers a straightforward user experience.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Converts files from your computer or a URL

Simple and easy-to-use interface

Web-based tool

Pricing: Free for limited use; paid plans start at $9/month

Any Audio Converter

Any Audio Converter is a versatile tool that supports a wide range of audio and video formats. It allows you to convert audio files, extract audio from video files, and even download videos from YouTube. It’s a comprehensive option for users who need a multi-functional tool.

Any Audio Converter can help you convert audio and video files, download online videos, and burn audio CDs. Its comprehensive features make it a valuable tool for multimedia enthusiasts.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of audio and video formats

Extracts audio from video files

Downloads videos from YouTube

Burns audio CDs

Pricing: Free version available; paid version starts at $39.95

Xilisoft Audio Converter

Xilisoft Audio Converter is a professional-grade audio conversion tool that supports a wide range of audio formats and offers advanced features, such as batch conversion, audio editing, and CD ripping. It’s a powerful option for users who need a high-quality and feature-rich audio converter.

Xilisoft Audio Converter can help you convert audio files, edit audio tags, and rip audio CDs. Its advanced features make it suitable for professional audio users.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Batch conversion capabilities

Audio editing features

CD ripping

Pricing: $29.99

Pazera Free Audio Extractor

Pazera Free Audio Extractor is a specialized tool designed for extracting audio from video files. It supports a wide range of video formats and allows you to extract audio in various audio formats. It’s a great option for users who primarily need to extract audio from videos.

Pazera Free Audio Extractor is useful for extracting audio from video files. It supports a wide range of video formats and offers a simple and easy-to-use interface.

Key Features:

Extracts audio from video files

Supports a wide range of video formats

Simple and easy-to-use interface

Free

Pricing: Free

Hamster Free Audio Converter

Hamster Free Audio Converter is a simple and user-friendly audio converter that supports a wide range of audio formats. It offers a drag-and-drop interface and allows you to convert audio files in just a few clicks. It’s a great option for beginners who need a quick and easy audio converter.

Hamster Free Audio Converter can help you quickly convert audio files. Its simple interface makes it easy to use, even for beginners.

Key Features:

Supports a wide range of audio formats

Drag-and-drop interface

Simple and user-friendly

Free

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

FAQ

