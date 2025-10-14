How To Delete Temp Files Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Temporary files accumulate on your Windows 11 computer over time, taking up valuable storage space and potentially slowing down performance. These files are created by applications and the operating system itself to store data temporarily, but they are often not automatically deleted. Regularly removing these temp files is a good practice to keep your system running smoothly.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to effectively deleting temporary files in Windows 11, covering various methods from using the Settings app to the Disk Cleanup tool, ensuring you can reclaim storage and improve your computer’s overall performance.

What’s the Best Way to Delete Temporary Files in Windows 11?

Deleting temporary files in Windows 11 is a straightforward process. Here are several methods you can use:

Using the Settings App

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I or by searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on System. Select Storage from the left-hand menu. Wait for the storage usage to be calculated. Then, click on Temporary files. Review the list of file types to be deleted. Make sure to uncheck any categories you don’t want to delete. Click the Remove files button.

Using Disk Cleanup

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type cleanmgr and press Enter. Select the drive you want to clean (usually the C: drive) and click OK. In the Disk Cleanup window, check the boxes next to Temporary files and any other categories you want to clean. Click OK and then Delete files to confirm.

Using Storage Sense

Storage Sense automatically cleans up temporary files. Here’s how to enable it:

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Click on System. Select Storage. Toggle the Storage Sense switch to On. Click on Storage Sense to configure its settings. Under “Run Storage Sense,” choose how often you want it to run (e.g., daily, weekly, monthly). Check the box that says Delete temporary files that apps aren’t using. You can also choose to delete files in your Downloads folder that haven’t been opened for a certain period. Click Run Storage Sense now to perform an immediate cleanup.

Manually Deleting Temp Files

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type %temp% and press Enter. This will open the Temp folder. Select all files and folders in the Temp folder (Ctrl + A). Press the Delete key. If you encounter any “Access Denied” errors, check “Do this for all current items” and click Skip.

Command Prompt

Search for Command Prompt in the Start Menu. Right click and select Run as Administrator. Type the following command: del /q/f/s %temp%\* and press Enter. Type the following command: del /q/f/s C:\Windows\Temp\* and press Enter.

Tips for Managing Temporary Files

Schedule regular cleanups: Use Storage Sense or Disk Cleanup to automate the process.

Use Storage Sense or Disk Cleanup to automate the process. Close unnecessary applications: This prevents the creation of new temporary files.

This prevents the creation of new temporary files. Restart your computer: Sometimes, restarting can help clear temporary files that are locked by running processes.

Comparison of Methods

Here’s a quick comparison of the different methods for deleting temporary files in Windows 11:

Method Ease of Use Automation Granularity Settings App High No Medium Disk Cleanup High No High Storage Sense High Yes Medium Manual Medium No High Command Prompt Medium No High

Reclaim Your Windows 11 Storage

Deleting temporary files is a simple yet effective way to maintain your Windows 11 system’s performance and free up valuable disk space. Whether you prefer the convenience of Storage Sense or the control of manual deletion, incorporating this practice into your routine will contribute to a smoother computing experience.

FAQ

What are temporary files? Temporary files are files created by Windows and applications to store data temporarily while a program is running or during the installation of software.

Is it safe to delete temporary files? Yes, it is generally safe to delete temporary files. Windows and applications will recreate them as needed.

How often should I delete temporary files? It depends on your usage, but deleting them at least once a month is a good practice. If you frequently install and uninstall software, you might want to do it more often.

Can deleting temporary files improve my computer’s performance? Yes, deleting temporary files can improve performance by freeing up disk space and reducing clutter.

Will deleting temporary files delete my personal documents? No, deleting temporary files will not delete your personal documents, photos, or other important files. It only removes files that are meant to be temporary.

