How To Take A Screenshot In Windows 11: A Simple Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Taking a screenshot in Windows 11 is a fundamental skill for anyone using the operating system. Whether you need to capture an error message, save a memorable moment from a video, or share something interesting you found online, Windows 11 offers several built-in methods to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

This guide will walk you through the most common and useful techniques for taking screenshots in Windows 11. From using keyboard shortcuts to utilizing the Snipping Tool, you’ll learn how to capture your screen exactly the way you want it.

What’s the Easiest Way to Screenshot on Windows 11?

Using the Print Screen Key

The Print Screen key (often labeled as “PrtScn” or similar) is the simplest way to capture your entire screen.

Press the Print Screen key. This copies an image of your entire screen to the clipboard. Open an image editing program like Paint, Paint 3D, or Photoshop. Paste the image (Ctrl+V) into the program. Edit the screenshot as needed. Save the image in your desired format (e.g., JPG, PNG).

Capturing a Single Window with Alt + Print Screen

If you only want to capture the active window, use the Alt + Print Screen shortcut.

Make sure the window you want to capture is active (selected). Press Alt + Print Screen. This copies an image of the active window to the clipboard. Open an image editing program like Paint. Paste the image (Ctrl+V) into the program. Edit and save the image.

Using the Windows Key + Shift + S (Snipping Tool)

Windows 11’s built-in Snipping Tool provides more flexibility in capturing screenshots.

Press Windows Key + Shift + S. The screen will dim, and a small toolbar will appear at the top. Select your desired snipping mode:

Rectangular Snip: Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture.

Drag a rectangle around the area you want to capture. Freeform Snip: Draw a freehand shape around the area you want to capture.

Draw a freehand shape around the area you want to capture. Window Snip: Click on a window to capture it.

Click on a window to capture it. Full-screen Snip: Capture the entire screen.

The screenshot is copied to your clipboard. A notification will appear; click it to open the Snipping Tool for editing and saving. Edit and save the image.

Using the Dedicated Snipping Tool App

The Snipping Tool app offers additional features and organization.

Search for “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and open the app. Click New to start a new snip. Select your desired snipping mode from the dropdown menu. Capture your screenshot as described above. Edit and save the image within the Snipping Tool.

Using the Game Bar (Windows Key + Alt + Print Screen)

The Game Bar is designed for capturing gameplay, but it can also be used to take screenshots of any application.

Press Windows Key + Alt + Print Screen. This will immediately save a screenshot to the “Captures” folder within your “Videos” folder. Alternatively, press Windows Key + G to open the Game Bar. Click the Screenshot icon (camera icon) to capture the screen.

Comparison of Screenshot Methods

Method Capture Area Editing Options Saving Location Ease of Use Print Screen Full Screen External Editor Clipboard (requires pasting into an editor) Very Easy Alt + Print Screen Active Window External Editor Clipboard (requires pasting into an editor) Easy Windows Key + Shift + S Selectable Area Snipping Tool Clipboard / Snipping Tool App Flexible Snipping Tool App Selectable Area Snipping Tool Selectable Flexible Game Bar Full Screen Limited Videos/Captures Easy

Tips for Better Screenshots

Use the right tool for the job: Choose the method that best suits the area you need to capture.

Choose the method that best suits the area you need to capture. Edit your screenshots: Crop, annotate, and highlight important details to make your screenshots more effective.

Crop, annotate, and highlight important details to make your screenshots more effective. Save in the correct format: Use PNG for screenshots with text and graphics, and JPG for photos.

Use PNG for screenshots with text and graphics, and JPG for photos. Organize your screenshots: Create folders to keep your screenshots organized and easy to find.

Create folders to keep your screenshots organized and easy to find. Use cloud storage: Back up your screenshots to the cloud to prevent data loss.

Mastering Windows 11 Screenshots

By understanding and utilizing these various methods, you can easily capture and share anything you see on your Windows 11 screen.

FAQ

How do I take a screenshot of a specific area on my screen?

Use the Windows Key + Shift + S shortcut to activate the Snipping Tool, then select the “Rectangular Snip” or “Freeform Snip” option to capture a specific area.

Where are screenshots saved in Windows 11?

Screenshots taken with the Print Screen key or Alt + Print Screen are copied to the clipboard and need to be pasted into an image editor to be saved. Screenshots taken with Windows Key + Shift + S are copied to the clipboard and also appear in the Snipping Tool app for editing and saving. Screenshots taken with the Game Bar are saved in the “Captures” folder within your “Videos” folder.

Can I take a screenshot of a video in Windows 11?

Yes, you can use any of the methods described above to capture a screenshot of a video. Pause the video at the desired frame and use your preferred screenshot method.

How do I annotate a screenshot in Windows 11?

Use the Snipping Tool app or another image editing program to annotate your screenshots. The Snipping Tool app provides basic annotation tools like a pen, highlighter, and eraser.

Is there a way to take a scrolling screenshot in Windows 11?

Windows 11 doesn’t have a built-in scrolling screenshot feature. You may need to use a third-party tool or browser extension to capture scrolling screenshots.

Related reading