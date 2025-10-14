Best Birthday Reminder Apps For Your PC In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Never miss another birthday again! In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget important dates, especially birthdays. A birthday reminder app for your PC can be a lifesaver, helping you stay organized and thoughtful. These apps offer a convenient way to keep track of your loved ones’ special days and ensure you’re always prepared with a card or gift.

This article will explore the top 5 birthday reminder apps for PC in 2025, highlighting their key features, pricing, and how they can help you stay connected with friends and family. We’ll delve into what makes each app unique and how to choose the best one for your individual needs.

Which Birthday Reminder App is Right For You?

Birthday Alarm

Birthday Alarm is a popular choice for its simplicity and effectiveness. It integrates seamlessly with your existing calendar and social media accounts, automatically importing birthdays and sending you timely reminders. You can customize the reminders to suit your preferences, ensuring you never miss a celebration.

Birthday Alarm is a user-friendly solution that helps you remember the birthdays of your friends and family. It’s designed to be intuitive and easy to use, so you can quickly set up reminders and stay organized. The app helps to foster closer relationships with those you care about by ensuring you never forget their special day.

The app also offers features such as sending e-cards and gift suggestions, making it a one-stop shop for all your birthday needs. It’s a great way to show your loved ones you care, even when you’re busy.

Automatic birthday import from contacts and social media.

Customizable reminders.

E-card sending functionality.

Gift suggestion feature.

Pricing: Free (with ads), Premium version available for $4.99/month.

Google Calendar

Google Calendar is a powerful and versatile tool that can be used for much more than just scheduling meetings. Its built-in birthday reminder feature makes it a convenient option for those who already use Google Calendar for their daily planning. Simply add birthdays to your contacts, and Google Calendar will automatically create recurring birthday events with reminders.

Google Calendar offers a robust system to keep track of birthdays alongside your other appointments and events. This consolidation of scheduling makes it easy to manage your time and ensure you’re always aware of upcoming celebrations. It’s a practical solution for anyone already invested in the Google ecosystem.

The integration with other Google services, like Gmail and Google Contacts, makes it seamless to add and manage birthdays. You can also customize the reminders to suit your preferences, ensuring you receive notifications in a way that works best for you.

Seamless integration with Google Contacts.

Customizable birthday reminders.

Integration with other Google services.

Shareable calendars for family and friends.

Pricing: Free

Microsoft Outlook Calendar

Similar to Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar offers a built-in birthday reminder feature that integrates with your contacts. If you’re a Microsoft user, this can be a convenient option for keeping track of birthdays alongside your other appointments and emails.

Microsoft Outlook Calendar is a comprehensive tool that allows you to manage your schedule, emails, and contacts in one place. The birthday reminder feature is a valuable addition, ensuring you never miss an important celebration. It’s a practical solution for those who rely on Microsoft products for their daily productivity.

The calendar allows you to set reminders for birthdays, ensuring you receive notifications in advance. This helps you plan ahead and prepare for upcoming celebrations. The integration with other Microsoft services makes it easy to add and manage birthdays.

Integration with Microsoft Contacts.

Customizable birthday reminders.

Part of the Microsoft Office suite.

Shareable calendars for collaboration.

Pricing: Included with Microsoft 365 subscription (starting at $69.99/year).

Any.do

Any.do is primarily a task management app, but it also includes a birthday reminder feature that can be incredibly useful. You can add birthdays as tasks with recurring reminders, ensuring you’re always prepared.

Any.do is a versatile tool that helps you stay organized and productive. The birthday reminder feature is a valuable addition, allowing you to keep track of important dates alongside your other tasks. It’s a great solution for those who want a comprehensive task management app with birthday reminder capabilities.

The app allows you to set reminders for birthdays, ensuring you receive notifications in advance. You can also add notes to each birthday task, such as gift ideas or contact information.

Task management and birthday reminders in one app.

Customizable recurring reminders.

Notes section for gift ideas and contact information.

Collaboration features for shared lists.

Pricing: Free (with limited features), Premium version available for $5.99/month.

Remember The Milk

Remember The Milk is a popular to-do list app that can also be used to track birthdays. By adding birthdays as recurring tasks, you can receive reminders via email, SMS, or push notifications.

Remember The Milk is a flexible tool that allows you to manage your tasks and birthdays in one place. The app is designed to be simple and easy to use, so you can quickly add tasks and set reminders. It’s a great solution for those who want a straightforward to-do list app with birthday reminder capabilities.

The app allows you to set reminders for birthdays, ensuring you receive notifications in advance. You can also add notes to each birthday task, such as gift ideas or contact information. The app integrates with various platforms, including Google Calendar and Outlook.

To-do list and birthday reminders in one app.

Reminders via email, SMS, or push notifications.

Integration with Google Calendar and Outlook.

Collaboration features for shared lists.

Pricing: Free (with limited features), Pro version available for $49.99/year.

Feature Comparison

Feature Birthday Alarm Google Calendar Outlook Calendar Any.do Remember The Milk Birthday Import Automatic Google Contacts Outlook Contacts Manual Manual Custom Reminders Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes E-Cards Yes No No No No Gift Suggestions Yes No No No No Task Management No No No Yes Yes Pricing Free / $4.99/mo Free $69.99/yr Free / $5.99/mo Free / $49.99/yr

Tips

Consolidate your reminders: Choose an app that integrates with your existing calendar or task management system for seamless organization.

Choose an app that integrates with your existing calendar or task management system for seamless organization. Customize your reminders: Set reminders well in advance to allow ample time for gift shopping and card writing.

Set reminders well in advance to allow ample time for gift shopping and card writing. Explore additional features: Consider apps with features like e-card sending or gift suggestions for added convenience.

Stay Connected with Birthday Reminders

Using a birthday reminder app for your PC is a simple yet effective way to stay connected with your loved ones. By choosing the right app, you can ensure you never miss another birthday and always have the opportunity to show you care.

FAQ

What is the best free birthday reminder app for PC?

Google Calendar offers a robust and free birthday reminder feature that integrates seamlessly with your Google account.

Can I import birthdays from social media into a birthday reminder app?

Yes, some apps like Birthday Alarm allow you to import birthdays directly from your social media accounts.

How can I customize birthday reminders on my PC?

Most birthday reminder apps allow you to set custom reminders with different notification types, such as email, SMS, or push notifications.

Is it possible to share a birthday calendar with family and friends?

Yes, Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook Calendar allow you to share your calendars with others, making it easy to coordinate birthday celebrations.

Are there birthday reminder apps that also offer gift suggestions?

Yes, Birthday Alarm includes a gift suggestion feature to help you find the perfect present for your loved ones.

