How To Create A Virtual Machine In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Virtual machines (VMs) are incredibly useful tools that allow you to run different operating systems within your existing Windows 11 environment. This means you can test software, run legacy applications, or even experiment with other operating systems like Linux without needing a separate physical computer. Creating a virtual machine in Windows 11 is a straightforward process, and this guide will walk you through each step.

This guide will detail how to use Hyper-V, a built-in virtualization technology in Windows 11, to create your own virtual machines. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to set up and configure a VM in no time, opening up a world of possibilities for testing, development, and exploration.

How Do I Create a Virtual Machine in Windows 11?

Enabling Hyper-V

Before you can create a virtual machine, you need to enable Hyper-V on your Windows 11 system.

Open the Start Menu and search for “Turn Windows features on or off“. Click on the search result. In the “Windows Features” window, locate “Hyper-V” and check the box next to it. Click “OK“. Windows will install the necessary files. You may be prompted to restart your computer.

Creating a New Virtual Machine

Now that Hyper-V is enabled, you can create a new virtual machine.

Open the Start Menu and search for “Hyper-V Manager“. Click on the search result. In the Hyper-V Manager, select your computer name in the left pane. In the right pane, click “New” and then “Virtual Machine…“. The “New Virtual Machine Wizard” will appear. Click “Next“. Enter a name for your virtual machine and click “Next“. Choose the generation of the virtual machine. Generation 1 is suitable for older operating systems, while Generation 2 is recommended for newer ones like Windows 10 and Windows 11. If unsure, choose Generation 2. Click “Next“. Assign memory to the virtual machine. The recommended amount will depend on the operating system you plan to install. A good starting point is 2048 MB (2 GB). You can adjust this later. Click “Next“. Configure networking. Select a virtual switch if you have one configured. If not, you can create a new virtual switch later. If unsure, choose “Default Switch“. Click “Next“. Create a virtual hard disk. Specify a name, location, and size for the virtual hard disk. The size should be large enough to accommodate the operating system and any applications you plan to install. A good starting point is 50 GB. Click “Next“. Choose an installation option. You can install an operating system from an ISO image file or a physical DVD. Select the appropriate option and browse to the location of your installation media. If you don’t have installation media, you can choose to install the operating system later. Click “Next“. Review the summary of your virtual machine configuration and click “Finish“.

Configuring the Virtual Machine

Once the virtual machine is created, you may need to configure some settings before starting it.

In the Hyper-V Manager, right-click on the virtual machine you just created and select “Settings…“. In the Settings window, you can configure various options, such as:

Memory: Adjust the amount of RAM allocated to the virtual machine.

Adjust the amount of RAM allocated to the virtual machine. Processors: Increase the number of virtual processors assigned to the VM for better performance.

Increase the number of virtual processors assigned to the VM for better performance. Network Adapter: Configure the network connection settings.

Configure the network connection settings. DVD Drive: Ensure the correct ISO image or physical DVD drive is selected for operating system installation.

Click “OK” to save your changes.

Starting and Installing the Operating System

Now that the virtual machine is created and configured, you can start it and install the operating system.

In the Hyper-V Manager, right-click on the virtual machine and select “Connect…“. A virtual machine window will open. Click the “Start” button (or press the power button icon). The virtual machine will boot from the installation media you specified. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the operating system.

Tips

Allocate sufficient memory: Ensure your VM has enough RAM to run smoothly.

Ensure your VM has enough RAM to run smoothly. Use a fast storage device: Storing the VM on an SSD will improve performance.

Storing the VM on an SSD will improve performance. Install Hyper-V Integration Services: These services enhance the interaction between the host and guest operating systems. They are usually installed automatically during the guest OS setup.

These services enhance the interaction between the host and guest operating systems. They are usually installed automatically during the guest OS setup. Take snapshots: Snapshots allow you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Snapshots allow you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong. Explore different operating systems: Experiment with various Linux distributions or older versions of Windows.

Your New Virtual Playground

Creating a virtual machine in Windows 11 provides a safe and isolated environment for testing, development, and exploration. With Hyper-V, you can easily create and manage multiple VMs, each running a different operating system or configuration.

FAQ

Can I run multiple virtual machines at the same time? Yes, you can run multiple virtual machines concurrently, but performance may be affected depending on your computer’s resources.

How much memory should I allocate to a virtual machine? The amount of memory depends on the operating system and applications you plan to run. A good starting point is 2 GB, but you may need more for demanding tasks.

Can I access files on my host computer from the virtual machine? Yes, you can configure shared folders to access files between the host and guest operating systems.

What is the difference between Generation 1 and Generation 2 virtual machines? Generation 2 virtual machines support newer features and are generally recommended for modern operating systems like Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Do I need a special license to run Windows in a virtual machine? Yes, you typically need a valid Windows license for each virtual machine instance.

Virtualization Software Comparison

Feature Hyper-V (Windows 11) VMware Workstation Player VirtualBox Cost Free (Built-in) Free for personal use Free and Open Source Host OS Windows 11 Windows, Linux Windows, Linux, macOS Guest OS Support Wide range Wide range Wide range Ease of Use Relatively simple User-friendly User-friendly Advanced Features Limited Extensive Moderate Hardware Support Good Excellent Good

Related reading