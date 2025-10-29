How To Embed A PDF In Word: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Embedding a PDF into a Word document can be a useful skill, whether you’re compiling research, creating a report, or simply wanting to share a document within another. This process allows you to keep all your information in one place, making it easier to manage and share. There are several methods to achieve this, each with its own advantages.

This guide will walk you through the various ways to embed a PDF into a Word document, providing clear, step-by-step instructions. We’ll cover everything from inserting the PDF as an object to linking it as an icon, ensuring you can choose the best method for your specific needs.

What’s the best way to insert a PDF into my Word document?

Inserting a PDF as an Object

This method embeds the entire PDF file into your Word document. When the reader opens the Word file, they can double-click the embedded PDF to open it in their default PDF viewer.

Open the Word document where you want to embed the PDF. Click the Insert tab in the ribbon. In the Text group, click the arrow next to Object, and then select Object…. In the Object dialog box, click the Create from File tab. Click Browse… and locate the PDF file you want to embed. Select the PDF file and click Insert. Check the Display as icon box if you want to show the PDF as an icon rather than the first page. Click OK. The PDF is now embedded in your Word document.

Inserting a PDF as a Picture (Screenshot)

If you only need a specific page or section of the PDF, you can insert it as a picture. This is useful when you want the PDF content to be directly visible in the Word document without requiring the reader to open a separate file.

Open the PDF file in your PDF viewer. Navigate to the page you want to insert. Take a screenshot of the desired page or section. (Windows: Use the Snipping Tool or press Windows Key + Shift + S. Mac: Press Command + Shift + 4). Open your Word document. Click the Insert tab. Click Pictures and choose This Device…. Select the screenshot you just took and click Insert. Resize and position the image as needed within your Word document.

Linking to a PDF

This method creates a link to the PDF file within your Word document. The PDF file is not embedded, so the reader needs to have access to the original PDF file to open it.

Open the Word document. Type the text you want to use as the hyperlink (e.g., “Click here to view the PDF”). Select the text you just typed. Click the Insert tab. Click Link and choose Insert Link. In the Insert Hyperlink dialog box, click Existing File or Web Page. Click Browse… and locate the PDF file you want to link to. Select the PDF file and click OK. Click OK in the Insert Hyperlink dialog box. The selected text is now a hyperlink to the PDF file.

Tips for Embedding PDFs in Word

File Size: Embedding a PDF can significantly increase the size of your Word document. Consider linking to the PDF instead if file size is a concern.

PDF Updates: If you embed a PDF as an object, any changes made to the original PDF file will not be reflected in the embedded version. Linking to the PDF ensures the reader always sees the latest version.

Display as Icon: Using the "Display as icon" option can help keep your Word document clean and uncluttered, especially if you are embedding multiple PDFs.

Accessibility: When inserting a PDF as a picture, make sure to add alt text to the image for accessibility purposes. This allows screen readers to describe the image to visually impaired users.

Comparison of Embedding Methods

Feature Inserting as Object Inserting as Picture Linking to PDF File Size Increases Increases Minimal PDF Updates Not Reflected Not Reflected Reflected Visibility Hidden until opened Directly Visible Hidden until clicked Offline Access Yes Yes No Editing within Word No No No

Choosing the Right Method for Your Needs

Deciding on the right way to insert a PDF into Word depends on your specific goals. If you need the PDF to be directly viewable and file size isn’t a concern, inserting it as a picture works well. If you want to include the entire PDF for offline access, embedding it as an object is a good choice. If you want to keep the Word document size small and ensure the reader always has the latest version of the PDF, linking to it is the best option.

FAQ

Can I edit a PDF after it has been embedded in Word? No, you cannot directly edit a PDF after it has been embedded in Word. You would need to edit the original PDF file and re-embed it.

How do I reduce the file size of a Word document with embedded PDFs? Consider linking to the PDFs instead of embedding them, or compress the PDF files before embedding them.

Will the embedded PDF appear the same on all computers? Yes, if you embed the PDF as an object, it will appear the same on all computers as long as the user has a PDF viewer installed. Inserting as a picture will also display consistently.

Can I embed multiple PDFs in a single Word document? Yes, you can embed multiple PDFs in a single Word document using any of the methods described above.

What happens if the linked PDF file is moved or deleted? If the linked PDF file is moved or deleted, the link in the Word document will no longer work. You will need to update the link to point to the new location of the PDF file.

Final Thoughts on Adding PDFs to Word

Embedding PDFs into Word documents provides flexibility in how you present and share information. Whether you choose to embed the PDF as an object, insert it as a picture, or link to it, understanding the benefits and limitations of each method will help you make the best choice for your specific needs.

