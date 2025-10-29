How To Change Background On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Personalizing your computer is a great way to make it feel more like your own. One of the easiest ways to do this is by changing your background. Windows 11 offers a variety of options for customizing your desktop background, from using your own photos to selecting from a range of pre-installed images and even using dynamic slideshows.

This guide will walk you through the various methods for changing the background on Windows 11, ensuring you can create a desktop environment that suits your style and preferences. Whether you want a static image, a rotating slideshow, or a solid color, Windows 11 provides the tools to make it happen.

Want a New Look? Here’s How to Change Your Windows 11 Background

Using the Settings App

The Settings app is the primary way to customize your Windows 11 background. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I, or by searching for “Settings” in the Start menu. Navigate to Personalization. In the Settings app, click on “Personalization” in the left-hand menu. Select Background. Click on “Background” in the Personalization settings. Choose your background type. In the “Personalize your background” dropdown menu, you have several options:

Picture: Choose a static image from the available options or browse for your own.

Choose a static image from the available options or browse for your own. Solid color: Select a solid color for your background.

Select a solid color for your background. Slideshow: Create a rotating slideshow of images from a folder of your choice.

Create a rotating slideshow of images from a folder of your choice. Windows spotlight: Use daily updated images from Microsoft.

Customize your chosen background.

Picture: If you selected “Picture,” choose an image from the recent images or click “Browse photos” to select an image from your computer.

If you selected “Picture,” choose an image from the recent images or click “Browse photos” to select an image from your computer. Solid color: If you selected “Solid color,” choose a color from the available palette.

If you selected “Solid color,” choose a color from the available palette. Slideshow: If you selected “Slideshow,” click the “Browse” button to select a folder containing the images you want to use. You can also set the interval at which the images change and choose whether to shuffle the images.

Choose a fit. Below the background options, you can choose how the image is displayed on your screen. Options include:

Fill: Stretches the image to fill the screen, potentially cropping it.

Stretches the image to fill the screen, potentially cropping it. Fit: Fits the entire image on the screen, potentially adding borders.

Fits the entire image on the screen, potentially adding borders. Stretch: Stretches the image to fill the screen, potentially distorting it.

Stretches the image to fill the screen, potentially distorting it. Tile: Repeats the image to fill the screen.

Repeats the image to fill the screen. Center: Centers the image on the screen, leaving borders around it.

Centers the image on the screen, leaving borders around it. Span: Spans the image across multiple monitors (if you have more than one).

Changing Your Background From File Explorer

Another quick way to change your background is directly from File Explorer:

Open File Explorer. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + E, or by searching for “File Explorer” in the Start menu. Navigate to the image you want to use. Find the image you want to set as your background. Right-click on the image. This will open a context menu. Select “Set as desktop background”. The image will now be set as your Windows 11 background.

Using Windows Spotlight

Windows Spotlight is a feature that automatically downloads and sets a new background image every day.

Open the Settings app. Navigate to Personalization. Select Background. Choose Windows spotlight. Select “Windows spotlight” from the “Personalize your background” dropdown menu.

Tips

Image Resolution: Use high-resolution images for the best results. Low-resolution images can appear pixelated or blurry.

Use high-resolution images for the best results. Low-resolution images can appear pixelated or blurry. Slideshow Folder: Organize your slideshow images into a dedicated folder for easy management.

Organize your slideshow images into a dedicated folder for easy management. Battery Life: Slideshows and Windows Spotlight can use more battery power, especially on laptops. Consider using a static image if battery life is a concern.

Slideshows and Windows Spotlight can use more battery power, especially on laptops. Consider using a static image if battery life is a concern. Contrast: Choose a background image that provides good contrast with your desktop icons and text for better visibility.

Comparing Background Options

Feature Picture Solid Color Slideshow Windows Spotlight Source Your own images or downloaded pictures Pre-defined color palette Folder of images you select Daily images from Microsoft Customization Choose image, fit options Choose color Set interval, shuffle, choose folder None, automatic updates Resource Usage Low Lowest Moderate Moderate Uniqueness Highly customizable Limited customization Customizable, but requires image management Always fresh and new images

Refresh Your Desktop

Changing your Windows 11 background is a simple way to personalize your computer and make it feel more like your own. Whether you prefer a static image, a rotating slideshow, or the dynamic beauty of Windows Spotlight, the options are readily available and easy to use.

FAQ

How do I change the background on my lock screen? You can change the lock screen background in the same Personalization settings in the Settings app, but select “Lock screen” instead of “Background.”

Can I use animated GIFs as my background? No, Windows 11 does not natively support animated GIFs as desktop backgrounds.

How often does Windows Spotlight change the background? Windows Spotlight typically changes the background image once per day.

Can I prevent Windows Spotlight from using certain images? Yes, if you see an image you don’t like, you can click the “Learn more about this picture” icon on the desktop and provide feedback to Microsoft.

How do I revert to the default Windows 11 background? In the Background settings, choose “Picture” from the dropdown and select one of the default Windows 11 images.

