How To Change Mouse Sensitivity In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Adjusting your mouse sensitivity in Windows 11 can significantly improve your overall computer experience. Whether you’re a gamer needing precise control or simply want a more comfortable browsing experience, fine-tuning your mouse speed is essential. This guide will walk you through the process of changing mouse sensitivity in Windows 11, ensuring you achieve the perfect balance for your needs.

This step-by-step tutorial provides clear instructions on how to navigate the Windows 11 settings to customize your mouse pointer speed. We’ll also cover related settings like scroll speed and pointer options, ensuring you have complete control over your mouse behavior. Let’s get started!

How Do I Adjust My Mouse Sensitivity in Windows 11?

Accessing Mouse Settings

Open the Settings app: Press the Windows key + I to quickly open the Settings app. Navigate to Bluetooth & devices: In the Settings app, click on “Bluetooth & devices” in the left sidebar. Select Mouse: Scroll down the “Bluetooth & devices” page and click on “Mouse”.

Adjusting Pointer Speed

Locate the “Mouse pointer speed” setting: In the Mouse settings, you’ll see a slider labeled “Mouse pointer speed”. Adjust the slider: Drag the slider to the right to increase the mouse sensitivity (faster cursor movement) or to the left to decrease it (slower cursor movement). Test the new sensitivity: Move your mouse around to test the new sensitivity and adjust it until you find a comfortable speed.

Customizing Scroll Speed

Find the “Scrolling” section: In the Mouse settings, locate the “Scrolling” section. Adjust vertical scrolling: Use the dropdown menu under “Roll the mouse wheel to scroll” to select how many lines to scroll at a time. Adjust horizontal scrolling: Use the dropdown menu under “Tilt the mouse wheel to scroll” to select how many characters to scroll at a time.

Exploring Additional Mouse Settings

Click on “Additional mouse settings”: In the Mouse settings, click on “Additional mouse settings” to open the Mouse Properties window. Go to the “Pointer Options” tab: In the Mouse Properties window, click on the “Pointer Options” tab. Adjust pointer speed: Use the “Select a pointer speed” slider to fine-tune the mouse sensitivity further. This slider offers more granular control than the one in the Settings app. Enable or disable “Enhance pointer precision”: This option, also known as mouse acceleration, automatically adjusts the pointer speed based on how quickly you move the mouse. Some users prefer to disable this for more consistent control.

Check the box to enable.

Uncheck the box to disable.

Adjust pointer visibility: Under the “Visibility” section, you can enable “Display pointer trails” to make the mouse pointer more visible, especially useful on high-resolution screens.

Check the box to enable.

Adjust the slider to set the length of the trails.

Snap To Automatically move pointer to the default button in a dialog box:

Check the box to enable.

Tips for Optimal Mouse Sensitivity

Consider your screen resolution: Higher resolutions may require higher mouse sensitivity.

Higher resolutions may require higher mouse sensitivity. Experiment with different settings: Take the time to try different sensitivity levels to find what works best for you.

Take the time to try different sensitivity levels to find what works best for you. Use a mousepad: A good quality mousepad can improve tracking and precision.

A good quality mousepad can improve tracking and precision. Clean your mouse sensor: Dust and debris on the sensor can affect mouse performance.

Comparing Mouse Settings Options

Feature Settings App Mouse Properties Window (Additional mouse settings) Pointer Speed Adjustment Basic slider control Finer slider control + “Enhance pointer precision” Scrolling Vertical and horizontal scroll customization No scroll settings Additional Options Limited options Pointer trails, Snap To, Wheel settings

Perfecting Your Mouse Control in Windows 11

Changing your mouse sensitivity in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that can significantly enhance your computing experience. By following the steps outlined above, you can customize your mouse settings to achieve the perfect balance of speed and precision.

FAQ

How do I reset my mouse settings to default in Windows 11? You can reset your mouse settings by going to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mouse, then click “Additional mouse settings”. In the Mouse Properties window, go to the “Buttons” tab and click “Use Default”.

What is “Enhance pointer precision” and should I use it? “Enhance pointer precision” (mouse acceleration) adjusts the pointer speed based on how quickly you move the mouse. Some users prefer it for dynamic control, while others disable it for consistent precision.

How do I adjust the scroll wheel speed in Windows 11? You can adjust the scroll wheel speed by going to Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mouse, then adjust the dropdown menus under the “Scrolling” section.

Can I customize mouse settings for different apps in Windows 11? No, Windows 11 does not natively support customizing mouse settings for individual applications.

Why is my mouse pointer moving erratically in Windows 11? Erratic mouse movement can be caused by a dirty mouse sensor, low battery (for wireless mice), or driver issues. Clean the sensor, replace the battery, or update your mouse drivers.

Related reading