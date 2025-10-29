How To Update Minecraft Bedrock On PC Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Minecraft Bedrock Edition on PC offers cross-platform play and access to the Minecraft Marketplace, making it a popular choice for many players. Keeping your game updated ensures you have the latest features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. This guide provides a simple, step-by-step process for updating Minecraft Bedrock on your Windows 11 PC.

Whether you purchased the game through the Microsoft Store or use the Xbox app, the update process is generally straightforward. However, occasional hiccups can occur. This article will cover the standard methods for updating the game and troubleshooting common issues.

Updating Through the Microsoft Store

Open the Microsoft Store: Click the Microsoft Store icon on your taskbar or search for it in the Start Menu. Go to your Library: Click the “Library” icon in the bottom-left corner of the Microsoft Store window. Check for Updates: Click the “Get updates” button in the top-right corner. This will scan for available updates for all your installed apps, including Minecraft. Update Minecraft: If an update is available for Minecraft Bedrock Edition, it will appear in the list. Click the “Update” button next to Minecraft to begin the download and installation. Launch Minecraft: Once the update is complete, click the “Play” button to launch the updated version of Minecraft.

Updating Through the Xbox App

Open the Xbox App: Click the Xbox app icon on your taskbar or search for it in the Start Menu. Go to your Library: Click the “My Library” icon on the left-hand side of the Xbox app. Check for Updates: Look for Minecraft Bedrock Edition in your list of installed games. If an update is available, you will see an “Update” button next to the game. Update Minecraft: Click the “Update” button to begin the download and installation process. Launch Minecraft: Once the update is finished, click the “Play” button to start the updated version of Minecraft.

Check Your Internet Connection: Ensure you have a stable internet connection. A poor connection can interrupt the download and installation process. Restart the Microsoft Store or Xbox App: Close and reopen the Microsoft Store or Xbox app. This can often resolve minor glitches. Restart Your PC: A simple restart can fix many software-related issues. Check for Windows Updates: Ensure your Windows 11 operating system is up to date. Outdated system files can sometimes cause compatibility issues with app updates. Go to Settings > Windows Update and check for updates. Clear the Microsoft Store Cache: Press the Windows key + R, type “wsreset.exe,” and press Enter. This will clear the Microsoft Store cache and may resolve update problems. Reinstall Minecraft: As a last resort, uninstall Minecraft Bedrock Edition and then reinstall it from the Microsoft Store or Xbox app.

Close Minecraft Before Updating: Ensure the game is completely closed before starting the update process.

Ensure the game is completely closed before starting the update process. Monitor Download Progress: Keep an eye on the download progress in the Microsoft Store or Xbox app to ensure the update is proceeding smoothly.

Keep an eye on the download progress in the Microsoft Store or Xbox app to ensure the update is proceeding smoothly. Avoid Interrupting the Installation: Do not turn off your computer or interrupt the installation process once it has started.

Do not turn off your computer or interrupt the installation process once it has started. Check for Known Issues: Before updating, check the Minecraft community forums or social media for any known issues with the latest update.

Here’s a quick comparison of update methods:

Feature Microsoft Store Xbox App Access Available to all Windows 11 users Requires an Xbox account and the Xbox app Update Detection Automatically detects updates for all apps Automatically detects updates for Xbox games Ease of Use Simple and straightforward User-friendly interface Potential Issues Can sometimes experience cache-related errors May require Xbox Game Pass for certain features

Keeping Your Minecraft Bedrock Edition Current

Staying up-to-date with the latest version of Minecraft Bedrock Edition on your Windows 11 PC is crucial for enjoying the best possible gaming experience. By following these simple steps and troubleshooting tips, you can ensure your game is always running smoothly with the newest features and improvements.

FAQ

How do I know if my Minecraft is up to date? Check the version number on the Minecraft main menu. Compare it to the latest version number available on the Minecraft website or official forums.

Why is my Minecraft not updating? Check your internet connection, restart the Microsoft Store or Xbox app, or restart your PC. Clearing the Microsoft Store cache or reinstalling Minecraft can also help.

Does Minecraft Bedrock Edition update automatically? In most cases, yes. If automatic updates are enabled in the Microsoft Store or Xbox app, Minecraft should update automatically.

Is Minecraft Bedrock Edition free on Windows 11? No, you need to purchase Minecraft Bedrock Edition from the Microsoft Store to play it on Windows 11.

How long does it take to update Minecraft? The update time depends on your internet speed and the size of the update. It can range from a few minutes to an hour.

