How To Change Signature In Outlook Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Setting up a professional email signature in Outlook for Windows 10 is crucial for branding and providing essential contact information. A well-crafted signature can save you time by automatically adding your name, title, company, and other details to every email you send. This guide will walk you through the process of creating and modifying your signature in Outlook, ensuring your emails always make a lasting impression.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, customizing your Outlook signature is a simple yet effective way to enhance your email communication. This step-by-step tutorial will guide you through the process, allowing you to easily update and maintain your signature as your needs evolve.

Accessing Outlook Signature Settings

Open the Outlook application on your Windows 10 computer. Click on “File” in the top-left corner of the Outlook window. Select “Options” from the menu that appears. In the Outlook Options window, choose “Mail” from the left-hand sidebar. Click the “Signatures…” button. This will open the Signatures and Stationery dialog box.

Creating a New Signature

In the Signatures and Stationery dialog box, click the “New” button. Enter a name for your new signature. This name is for your reference and won’t be visible to recipients. Click “OK”. In the “Edit signature” box, compose your signature. You can type text, insert images, and format the text using the available tools. To add a logo or image, click the “Picture” icon and browse to the image file on your computer. Format your signature text using the font, size, and color options. Click “OK” to save your new signature.

Modifying an Existing Signature

In the Signatures and Stationery dialog box, select the signature you want to modify from the “Select signature to edit” box. In the “Edit signature” box, make the necessary changes to your signature. Click “OK” to save the changes.

Setting the Default Signature

In the Signatures and Stationery dialog box, under “Choose default signature”, select the email account you want to associate the signature with from the “E-mail account” dropdown menu. In the “New messages” dropdown menu, select the signature you want to use for new emails. In the “Replies/forwards” dropdown menu, select the signature you want to use for replies and forwarded emails. Click “OK” to save your changes.

Removing a Signature

In the Signatures and Stationery dialog box, select the signature you want to remove from the “Select signature to edit” box. Click the “Delete” button. Confirm that you want to delete the signature by clicking “Yes”. Click “OK” to save your changes.

Tips for a Professional Outlook Signature

Keep it concise: Include only essential information.

Use a professional font and color scheme.

Include your name, title, company, and contact information.

Add social media links if relevant to your profession.

Test your signature by sending a test email to yourself.

Comparing Signature Options

Feature Outlook Desktop App Outlook Web App Rich Text Editing Yes Yes Image Support Yes Yes HTML Support Yes Limited Default Settings Yes Yes

Mastering Your Email Identity

Creating and managing your signature in Outlook Windows 10 is a straightforward process that can significantly enhance your professional communication. By following these steps, you can ensure that every email you send reflects your brand and provides recipients with the information they need.

FAQ

How do I add an image to my Outlook signature? In the “Edit signature” box, click the “Picture” icon and browse to the image file on your computer.

Can I have different signatures for different email accounts in Outlook? Yes, you can associate different signatures with different email accounts in the “Choose default signature” section of the Signatures and Stationery dialog box.

How do I change the font and color of my signature in Outlook? In the “Edit signature” box, use the font and color options available in the formatting toolbar.

Why is my signature not showing up in my emails? Make sure you have selected a default signature for new messages and replies/forwards in the “Choose default signature” section of the Signatures and Stationery dialog box. Also, ensure that the correct email account is selected.

Is there a limit to the size of my Outlook signature? While there isn’t a strict size limit, it’s best to keep your signature concise to ensure it displays correctly in all email clients. Large images can also increase email size and potentially cause delivery issues.

Related reading