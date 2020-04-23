How to change background for Skype video calls

Microsoft recently released the Skype 8.59 update that brings the popular custom backgrounds feature to millions of users. This feature is available on Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web 8.59.0.77. Most of the Windows laptops and desktop PCs with processor that has Advanced Vector Extensions 2 (AVX2) will support this new feature.

Here’s how you can change background for Skype video calls:

During a call, hover over the video video button button or click the More more menu menu.

Click Choose background effect.

You can Blur the room you’re in currently, choose an image you previously added, or Add a new image to customize your background effect.

You can also change your background for all video calls in Skype by following the below steps:

Click your profile picture.

Click Settings button Settings then click Audio and video button Audio & Video.

Under Choose background effect, you can Blur the room you’re in currently, choose an image you previously added, or Add a new image to customize your background effect.

Note: Skype for Windows 10 version 14 (Microsoft Store version) does not support custom backgrounds feature, but you can blur the background to minimize the distraction.

Source: Microsoft