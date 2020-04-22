Microsoft Skype now supports custom backgrounds for video calls

Microsoft recently released a new Skype update that brings the popular custom backgrounds feature to millions of users. This feature is available on Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web 8.59.0.77. Here’s how you can customize your background during a video call in Skype.

During a call, hover over the video video button button or click the More more menu menu.

Click Choose background effect.

You can Blur the room you’re in currently, choose an image you previously added, or Add a new image to customize your background effect.

You can also customize your background for all video calls in Skype by following the below steps:

Click your profile picture.

Click Settings button Settings then click Audio and video button Audio & Video.

Under Choose background effect, you can Blur the room you’re in currently, choose an image you previously added, or Add a new image to customize your background effect.

In addition to custom backgrounds, the new Skype update comes with the following improvements:

Share all the things, Part 2: Now you can share files directly from your Mac to your Skype contacts, as well.

Now you can share files directly from your Mac to your Skype contacts, as well. Faster on the draw: You now have quicker access to call controls in the chat menu.

You now have quicker access to call controls in the chat menu. Bug fixes and stability improvements. We’ve chased a few bugs out of the attic and done some spring cleaning.

Note: Skype for Windows 10 version 14 (Microsoft Store version) does not support custom backgrounds feature, but you can blur the background.

via: Neowin