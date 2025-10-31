How To Adjust Brightness On Windows 11: A Comprehensive Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Adjusting the screen brightness on your Windows 11 computer is a simple yet essential task for comfortable viewing, conserving battery life, and adapting to different lighting conditions. Whether you’re working in a dimly lit room or under direct sunlight, knowing how to quickly and easily adjust your screen’s brightness can significantly enhance your overall computing experience.

This guide provides a comprehensive overview of all the methods available to adjust the brightness on your Windows 11 device, ensuring you can find the method that best suits your needs and preferences. From using keyboard shortcuts to navigating through system settings and utilizing dedicated apps, we’ll cover everything you need to know.

What Are The Ways To Change Brightness In Windows 11?

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

The quickest way to adjust brightness on most laptops is by using the dedicated keyboard shortcuts.

Look for keys on your keyboard that have a sun or lightbulb icon. These are usually located on the function keys (F1, F2, etc.). Press and hold the “Fn” key (if required) along with the brightness up or down key. Observe the brightness level indicator on your screen to confirm the adjustment.

Adjusting Brightness Through Settings

Windows 11 offers a built-in settings menu to control display brightness.

Open the Settings app by pressing Windows key + I. Click on System, then select Display. In the Display settings, find the Brightness & color section. Use the slider to adjust the brightness level to your desired setting.

Using the Action Center

The Action Center provides quick access to frequently used settings, including brightness.

Click on the Action Center icon in the taskbar (it looks like a speech bubble or notification icon). Locate the brightness tile. It may display a percentage or a sun icon. Click the brightness tile to cycle through different brightness levels or use the slider that appears when you hover over the icon.

Changing Brightness with Adaptive Brightness

Windows 11 has an adaptive brightness feature that automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on ambient lighting conditions.

Open the Settings app (Windows key + I). Click on System, then select Display. Click on Brightness. Toggle the Change brightness automatically when lighting changes option to turn adaptive brightness on or off.

Utilizing the Mobility Center (Laptops Only)

The Mobility Center is a feature primarily found on laptops that provides quick access to various settings, including brightness.

Press Windows key + X to open the Quick Link menu. Select Mobility Center from the list. Use the brightness slider to adjust the screen brightness.

Adjusting Brightness Through Power Options

You can configure different brightness levels for when your device is plugged in versus running on battery.

Open the Control Panel. Click on Hardware and Sound, then select Power Options. Next to your selected power plan, click on Change plan settings. Adjust the Display brightness sliders for both “On battery” and “Plugged in” modes. Click Save changes.

Using Third-Party Apps

Several third-party applications offer more granular control over screen brightness and color temperature.

Twinkle Tray: Allows you to control the brightness of multiple monitors.

Allows you to control the brightness of multiple monitors. f.lux: Automatically adjusts the color temperature of your display based on the time of day.

Automatically adjusts the color temperature of your display based on the time of day. SunsetScreen: Similar to f.lux, adjusts color temperature to reduce eye strain.

Tips For Optimal Brightness

Consider the Ambient Lighting: Adjust your brightness according to the lighting in your environment. Lower brightness is better for dark rooms, while higher brightness is needed in bright environments.

Adjust your brightness according to the lighting in your environment. Lower brightness is better for dark rooms, while higher brightness is needed in bright environments. Conserve Battery: Lowering the brightness can significantly extend your laptop’s battery life.

Lowering the brightness can significantly extend your laptop’s battery life. Reduce Eye Strain: Adjusting brightness and color temperature can help reduce eye strain, especially during prolonged use.

Adjusting brightness and color temperature can help reduce eye strain, especially during prolonged use. Use Adaptive Brightness Wisely: While convenient, adaptive brightness may not always be accurate. Adjust it manually if needed.

Achieving The Perfect Screen Brightness

Adjusting the brightness on your Windows 11 device is a straightforward process that can greatly improve your viewing experience and conserve battery life. By utilizing the methods outlined in this guide, you can easily adapt your screen’s brightness to suit any environment and personal preference.

How do I adjust brightness on Windows 11 without function keys? You can adjust brightness through the Settings app (System > Display > Brightness & color) or through the Action Center.

Why is my brightness control not working on Windows 11? Outdated or corrupted display drivers can cause this issue. Try updating your display drivers through Device Manager.

How do I enable adaptive brightness on Windows 11? Go to Settings > System > Display > Brightness and toggle the “Change brightness automatically when lighting changes” option.

Can I adjust brightness on multiple monitors in Windows 11? Yes, you can adjust brightness on each monitor individually through the Settings app or using third-party apps like Twinkle Tray.

Is there a way to quickly access brightness settings in Windows 11? Yes, the Action Center provides quick access to brightness settings. Click on the Action Center icon in the taskbar to find the brightness tile.

Method Accessibility Granularity Advantages Disadvantages Keyboard Shortcuts High Limited Quickest method; easily accessible Limited control; may require “Fn” key Settings App Medium High Precise control; allows for adaptive brightness settings Requires navigating through menus Action Center High Medium Quick access; convenient for on-the-fly adjustments Limited granularity Mobility Center Medium High Quick access on laptops; provides a centralized control panel Only available on laptops Power Options Medium High Allows for different brightness levels based on power source Requires navigating through the Control Panel Third-Party Apps Medium High Offers advanced features like color temperature adjustment and scheduling Requires installation; may consume system resources

