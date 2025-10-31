How To Add A Signature In Outlook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Adding a signature to your Outlook emails is a simple yet effective way to personalize your messages and provide recipients with essential contact information. A well-crafted signature can include your name, title, company, phone number, website, and even social media links. This guide will walk you through the process of creating and adding a signature in Outlook, ensuring your emails always make a professional impression.

Whether you’re using Outlook on your desktop, web browser, or mobile device, the steps to add a signature are relatively straightforward. By following this step-by-step guide, you’ll be able to create a signature that reflects your personal brand and provides recipients with the information they need to connect with you.

Want to Add a Professional Signature to Your Outlook Emails?

Creating a Signature in Outlook Desktop App

Open the Outlook desktop application. Click on “File” in the top left corner. Select “Options” from the menu. In the Outlook Options window, click on “Mail.” Click on the “Signatures…” button. This opens the Signatures and Stationery dialog box. Click “New” to create a new signature. Type a name for your signature in the “Type a name for this signature” box, and then click “OK.” In the “Edit signature” box, compose your signature. You can add text, images, a business card, or even a hyperlink. Format your signature using the formatting options available. You can change the font, size, color, and alignment. In the “Choose default signature” section, select the email account you want to associate with this signature from the “E-mail account” dropdown. Select the signature you created from the “New messages” dropdown to automatically add it to new emails. Select the signature you created from the “Replies/forwards” dropdown to automatically add it to replies and forwarded emails. Click “OK” to save your signature and close the Signatures and Stationery dialog box. Click “OK” again to close the Outlook Options window.

Creating a Signature in Outlook Web App

Open your web browser and go to the Outlook website (outlook.office.com). Sign in to your Outlook account. Click on the “Settings” icon (gear icon) in the top right corner. Type “signature” in the search bar and select “Email signature.” In the “Email signature” settings, compose your signature in the provided text box. You can add text, images, and hyperlinks. Format your signature using the formatting options available. Check the box next to “Automatically include my signature on new messages I compose” if you want your signature to be automatically added to new emails. Check the box next to “Automatically include my signature on messages I forward or reply to” if you want your signature to be automatically added to replies and forwarded emails. Click “Save” to save your signature.

Creating a Signature in Outlook Mobile App (iOS & Android)

Open the Outlook mobile app on your iOS or Android device. Tap on your profile icon in the top left corner. Tap on the “Settings” icon (gear icon). Scroll down and tap on “Signature.” In the “Signature” settings, compose your signature in the provided text box. Tap the checkmark icon (or “Save” button, depending on your device) in the top right corner to save your signature.

Tips For a Great Outlook Signature

Keep it concise: Avoid overwhelming recipients with too much information. Stick to essential details.

Avoid overwhelming recipients with too much information. Stick to essential details. Use professional formatting: Choose a font and color scheme that aligns with your brand.

Choose a font and color scheme that aligns with your brand. Include a call to action: Consider adding a brief call to action, such as “Visit our website” or “Connect with me on LinkedIn.”

Consider adding a brief call to action, such as “Visit our website” or “Connect with me on LinkedIn.” Test your signature: Send a test email to yourself to ensure your signature appears correctly on different devices and email clients.

Send a test email to yourself to ensure your signature appears correctly on different devices and email clients. Update Regularly: Keep your signature up-to-date with any changes to your contact information or job title.

Here’s a comparison of where you can create a signature:

Feature Outlook Desktop App Outlook Web App Outlook Mobile App Rich Text Editing Yes Yes No Image Support Yes Yes Yes Multiple Signatures Yes Yes No HTML Support Limited Limited No

Personalize Your Outlook Communication

Adding a signature in Outlook is a simple yet powerful way to personalize your emails and ensure recipients have your essential contact information. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can create a professional and informative signature that enhances your email communication.

FAQ

How do I change my signature in Outlook? You can change your signature in Outlook by going to File > Options > Mail > Signatures (in the desktop app) or Settings > View all Outlook settings > Mail > Compose and reply (in the web app). In the mobile app, go to Settings > Signature.

Can I have multiple signatures in Outlook? Yes, you can have multiple signatures in Outlook. You can create different signatures for different purposes or email accounts.

How do I add an image to my Outlook signature? In the Outlook desktop app and web app, you can add an image to your signature by clicking the “Picture” icon in the signature editor and selecting an image file from your computer. In the mobile app, you can copy and paste an image into the signature field.

Why is my Outlook signature not showing up? Make sure that you have selected your signature in the “New messages” and “Replies/forwards” dropdowns in the Signatures and Stationery dialog box (desktop app) or checked the boxes to automatically include your signature (web app). Also, ensure that your email client is configured to display HTML emails.

How do I remove a signature from an email in Outlook? If you don’t want to include your signature in a specific email, you can manually remove it by deleting it from the email body before sending.

