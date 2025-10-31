How To Turn Off Your IPad Pro: A Step-by-Step Guide For All Models

Turning off your iPad Pro might seem straightforward, but with different models and evolving software, the process can sometimes be confusing. Whether you’re looking to conserve battery life, troubleshoot a problem, or simply power down your device, this guide provides clear instructions for all iPad Pro generations. We’ll cover the various methods, including using the buttons, settings menu, and even assistive features.

This comprehensive guide will walk you through each method, ensuring you can confidently turn off your iPad Pro regardless of its model or the software version it’s running. From the latest iPad Pro with Face ID to older models with a Home button, we’ve got you covered with easy-to-follow steps.

Need to Power Down? Here’s How

Turning Off iPad Pro with Face ID (2018 and Later)

If your iPad Pro doesn’t have a Home button, it uses Face ID for authentication. Here’s how to turn it off:

Press and hold either the Volume Up or Volume Down button and the Top button (power button) simultaneously. Continue holding until the power-off slider appears on the screen. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Wait a few seconds for your iPad Pro to completely shut down.

Turning Off iPad Pro with a Home Button

For older iPad Pro models with a physical Home button, the process is slightly different:

Press and hold the Top button (power button) located on the top or side of your iPad Pro. Continue holding until the power-off slider appears on the screen. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Wait a few seconds for your iPad Pro to completely shut down.

Turning Off iPad Pro Through Settings

You can also turn off your iPad Pro through the Settings app:

Open the Settings app on your iPad Pro. Tap on General. Scroll down to the bottom and tap on Shut Down. The power-off slider will appear. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Wait for your iPad Pro to power down.

Using AssistiveTouch to Turn Off iPad Pro

AssistiveTouch is an accessibility feature that allows you to perform actions using an on-screen menu. If you have AssistiveTouch enabled, you can use it to turn off your iPad Pro:

If AssistiveTouch is not enabled, go to Settings > Accessibility > Touch > AssistiveTouch and turn it on. Tap the AssistiveTouch button on your screen. In the AssistiveTouch menu, tap Device. Press and hold the Lock Screen icon. The power-off slider will appear. Drag the slider labeled “slide to power off” from left to right. Wait for your iPad Pro to power down.

Tips for Powering Down Your iPad Pro

Force Restart: If your iPad Pro is unresponsive, you can force restart it by quickly pressing and releasing the Volume Up button, quickly pressing and releasing the Volume Down button, and then pressing and holding the Top button until the Apple logo appears.

Battery Life: Regularly turning off your iPad Pro when not in use can help conserve battery life.

Regularly turning off your iPad Pro when not in use can help conserve battery life. Troubleshooting: Powering down and restarting your iPad Pro can often resolve minor software glitches or performance issues.

iPad Pro Model Comparison: Power Button Location

iPad Pro Model Power Button Location Home Button Face ID iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) Top No Yes iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation) Top No Yes iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) Top No Yes iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) Top No Yes iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) Top No Yes iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) Top No Yes iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) Top Yes No iPad Pro 10.5-inch Top Yes No iPad Pro 9.7-inch Top Yes No iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) Top Yes No

Simple Steps to Shut Down Your iPad Pro

Turning off your iPad Pro is a simple process that can be accomplished using a variety of methods, depending on your specific model and preferences. Whether you prefer using the physical buttons, the Settings app, or AssistiveTouch, this guide provides clear and concise instructions to help you power down your device with ease.

FAQ

How do I force restart my iPad Pro?

Quickly press and release the Volume Up button, quickly press and release the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Top button until the Apple logo appears.

Why won’t my iPad Pro turn off?

Make sure the buttons are functioning correctly. If the screen is frozen, try a force restart. If problems persist, consider contacting Apple Support.

Can I schedule my iPad Pro to turn off automatically?

No, iPadOS does not have a built-in feature to automatically turn off the device on a schedule.

Is it bad to turn off my iPad Pro frequently?

No, it’s generally not harmful. Turning off your iPad Pro can help conserve battery life and resolve minor software issues.

