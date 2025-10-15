How To Add A Signature In Outlook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating a professional email signature in Outlook is a simple yet effective way to enhance your communication. It not only saves you time by automatically adding your contact information to every email but also reinforces your branding and provides recipients with essential details about you and your organization.

This guide will walk you through the process of adding a signature to your Outlook emails, whether you’re using the desktop app or the web version. We’ll cover everything from accessing the signature settings to customizing your signature with text, images, and links.

How Do I Create an Email Signature in Outlook?

Accessing Signature Settings in Outlook

The first step is to find the signature settings within Outlook. The location varies slightly depending on whether you’re using the desktop application or the web version.

Open Outlook: Launch the Outlook application on your computer or access Outlook on the web through your browser. Navigate to Settings:

Desktop App: Click on “File” in the top left corner, then select “Options” at the bottom of the menu. In the Outlook Options window, choose “Mail” from the left-hand menu, and then click on “Signatures…”

Click on “File” in the top left corner, then select “Options” at the bottom of the menu. In the Outlook Options window, choose “Mail” from the left-hand menu, and then click on “Signatures…” Web Version: Click on the gear icon (Settings) in the top right corner. Type “signature” into the search bar and select “Email signature.”

Creating a New Signature

Once you’re in the signature settings, you can create a new signature.

Click “New”: In the Signatures and Stationery window (desktop) or the Email signature settings (web), click the “New” button. Name Your Signature: Enter a name for your signature. This is helpful if you want to create multiple signatures for different purposes. Click “OK”.

Designing Your Signature

Now comes the fun part: designing your signature.

Enter Your Information: In the text box, type the information you want to include in your signature. This might include:

Your name

Your job title

Your company name

Your phone number

Your email address

Your website

Format Your Text: Use the formatting options above the text box to customize the appearance of your signature. You can change the font, size, color, and style of your text. Add an Image (Optional): To add a logo or headshot, click the “Image” icon and browse to the image file on your computer. Resize the image as needed. Add a Hyperlink (Optional): To add a link to your website or social media profiles, type the URL and Outlook will automatically convert it into a clickable link. You can also use the “Hyperlink” icon to insert a link behind text.

Setting Signature Options

Configure when and where your signature appears.

Choose Default Signatures: In the “Choose default signature” section, select the email account you want to associate with the signature. Set Default Signature for New Messages: In the “New messages” dropdown, select the signature you want to use for new emails. Set Default Signature for Replies/Forwards: In the “Replies/forwards” dropdown, select the signature you want to use for replies and forwarded emails. You can choose to use a different signature or no signature at all. Save Your Changes: Click “OK” to save your signature and close the Signatures and Stationery window (desktop) or click “Save” in the web version.

Testing Your Signature

Always test your signature to make sure it looks the way you want it to.

Compose a New Email: Open a new email window in Outlook. Verify Your Signature: Your signature should automatically appear at the bottom of the email. Send a Test Email: Send a test email to yourself or a colleague to ensure the signature displays correctly on different devices and email clients.

Tips for an Effective Outlook Signature

Keep it concise: Avoid including too much information in your signature. Stick to the essentials.

Avoid including too much information in your signature. Stick to the essentials. Use a professional font: Choose a font that is easy to read and reflects your brand.

Choose a font that is easy to read and reflects your brand. Include a call to action: Consider adding a call to action, such as “Visit our website” or “Connect with me on LinkedIn.”

Consider adding a call to action, such as “Visit our website” or “Connect with me on LinkedIn.” Mobile optimization: Ensure your signature looks good on mobile devices. Avoid using large images that may slow down loading times.

Ensure your signature looks good on mobile devices. Avoid using large images that may slow down loading times. Test across platforms: Send test emails to different email clients (Gmail, Yahoo, etc.) to ensure your signature displays correctly.

Making Your Mark in Every Email

Creating a professional and informative email signature in Outlook is a simple yet powerful way to enhance your communication and reinforce your brand. By following these steps, you can easily add a signature to your Outlook emails and make a lasting impression on your recipients.

FAQ

How do I add a picture to my Outlook signature? In the signature editor, click the “Image” icon. Browse to the image file on your computer, select it, and click “Insert”. You may need to resize the image to fit appropriately within your signature.

Can I have different signatures for different email accounts in Outlook? Yes, you can. In the signature settings, you can associate a specific signature with each email account you have configured in Outlook.

How do I edit an existing signature in Outlook? Go to the signature settings as described above. Select the signature you want to edit from the list, and then make your changes in the text box. Remember to save your changes.

Why is my signature not showing up in Outlook? Make sure that you have selected the correct signature in the “New messages” and “Replies/forwards” dropdowns in the signature settings. Also, ensure that you have associated the signature with the correct email account.

How do I remove a signature from Outlook? Go to the signature settings. Select the signature you want to remove from the list, and then click the “Delete” button.

Signature Design Comparison

Feature Basic Signature Professional Signature Information Name, job title, contact information Name, job title, company logo, contact information, website Design Simple text formatting Branded colors, professional font, optimized image size Call to Action None Link to website or social media profiles Mobile Friendly May not be optimized for mobile viewing Optimized for mobile viewing

