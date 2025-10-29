How To Add A Printer To An IPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Printing directly from your iPhone can be incredibly convenient, whether you need to print documents, photos, or boarding passes. Fortunately, Apple’s AirPrint technology makes it simple to connect to compatible printers wirelessly. This guide will walk you through the process of adding a printer to your iPhone and printing effortlessly.

This step-by-step guide will provide you with a clear understanding of how to add a printer to your iPhone and utilize AirPrint for seamless printing. We’ll cover everything from checking printer compatibility to troubleshooting common issues, ensuring you can print from your iPhone with ease.

How Do I Add a Printer to My iPhone?

1. Ensure Your Printer is AirPrint Compatible

Check your printer’s manual or manufacturer’s website to verify it supports AirPrint.

Make sure your printer and iPhone are connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

2. Power On Your Printer and Connect to Wi-Fi

Turn on your AirPrint-compatible printer.

Follow the printer’s instructions to connect it to your Wi-Fi network. Usually, this involves navigating the printer’s control panel or using a companion app.

3. Open the App or Document You Want to Print

Open the app containing the document, photo, or webpage you wish to print.

Tap the share icon (usually a square with an arrow pointing upwards).

4. Select the Print Option

Scroll through the share sheet options and tap “Print.”

If you don’t see “Print,” look for an option like “More” or “Actions” and check there.

5. Choose Your Printer

On the Printer Options screen, tap “Select Printer.”

Your iPhone will scan for available AirPrint printers on the network.

Choose your printer from the list.

6. Adjust Print Settings (Optional)

Before printing, you can adjust settings like the number of copies, page range, and paper size.

Tap the “+” or “-” buttons to increase or decrease the number of copies.

Tap “Options” to access additional settings like duplex printing (if supported by your printer) and color mode.

7. Print Your Document

Once you’ve selected your printer and adjusted the settings, tap “Print” to send the job to the printer.

The printer will start printing your document.

Tips for a Smooth Printing Experience

Keep your printer’s firmware updated: Regularly check for and install firmware updates to ensure optimal performance and compatibility with AirPrint.

Regularly check for and install firmware updates to ensure optimal performance and compatibility with AirPrint. Restart your printer and iPhone: If you encounter issues, try restarting both your printer and iPhone.

If you encounter issues, try restarting both your printer and iPhone. Check your Wi-Fi connection: A stable Wi-Fi connection is crucial for AirPrint to work correctly.

A stable Wi-Fi connection is crucial for AirPrint to work correctly. Ensure the printer has paper and ink: Make sure your printer has sufficient paper and ink before printing.

Make sure your printer has sufficient paper and ink before printing. Troubleshoot AirPrint issues: If your printer isn’t showing up, ensure it’s connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your iPhone and that AirPrint is enabled on the printer.

Here’s a simple comparison of printing methods:

AirPrint vs. Other Printing Methods

Feature AirPrint Other Methods (e.g., Printer Apps) Compatibility Requires AirPrint-enabled printer Varies by printer brand/model Setup Automatic discovery, simple setup May require installing printer app Functionality Basic printing features Can offer advanced features Wi-Fi Required Yes Yes Ease of Use Very easy Varies

Printing from Your iPhone Made Easy

Adding a printer to your iPhone and using AirPrint simplifies the process of printing documents and photos. By following these steps, you can easily print directly from your iPhone without the need for complicated setups or additional software.

FAQ

Why can’t my iPhone find my printer? Ensure your printer and iPhone are on the same Wi-Fi network, and that your printer supports AirPrint. Also, try restarting both devices.

How do I know if my printer is AirPrint compatible? Check your printer’s manual or the manufacturer’s website for AirPrint compatibility information.

Can I print from my iPhone if my printer isn’t AirPrint compatible? You may be able to print using the printer manufacturer’s app, or by using a third-party app that supports printing to your specific printer model.

What if my print job is not printing? Check that your printer has paper and ink, and that it is connected to the Wi-Fi network. Also, ensure there are no error messages on the printer’s display.

How do I cancel a print job from my iPhone? Double-click the Home button (or swipe up from the bottom of the screen on iPhones without a Home button) to open the App Switcher. Find the Print Center app and tap it. Select the print job you want to cancel and tap “Cancel Printing.”

Related reading