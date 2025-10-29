How To Play DVDs On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step User Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

DVDs might seem like relics of the past, but many people still have collections of movies, TV shows, and other content stored on them. While Windows 11 doesn’t natively support DVD playback out of the box, it’s still possible to enjoy your DVDs on your computer. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to get your DVDs playing smoothly on your Windows 11 machine.

This guide covers everything from installing the necessary codecs to troubleshooting common problems. By following these instructions, you’ll be able to watch your favorite DVDs on your Windows 11 computer in no time. Let’s get started!

How Can I Watch DVDs on My Windows 11 PC?

Installing a DVD Player App

Windows 11 doesn’t come with a built-in DVD player. You’ll need to install a third-party application to play DVDs. Here are a few popular options:

VLC Media Player: This is a free and open-source media player that supports a wide range of video and audio formats, including DVDs. It’s a reliable and versatile choice.

Leawo Blu-ray Player: Another free option that supports both DVDs and Blu-ray discs. It offers a user-friendly interface and various customization options.

Microsoft Store DVD Player: Microsoft also offers a DVD Player app in the Microsoft Store, but it usually requires a purchase.

To install VLC Media Player, follow these steps:

Go to the VLC Media Player website (videolan.org). Click the “Download VLC” button. Once the download is complete, double-click the installer file. Follow the on-screen instructions to install VLC Media Player.

Installing Necessary Codecs

Sometimes, even with a DVD player app installed, you might encounter issues playing DVDs if the necessary codecs are missing. Codecs are software components that decode and encode video and audio data.

Download and install the K-Lite Codec Pack (Basic version is usually sufficient). Run the installer. Follow the on-screen instructions. During the installation, you can choose the recommended settings.

Playing Your DVD

Once you have a DVD player app and the necessary codecs installed, you can start playing your DVDs.

Insert the DVD into your computer’s DVD drive. Open your DVD player app (e.g., VLC Media Player). In VLC, go to “Media” > “Open Disc.” Select the DVD drive from the “Disc device” dropdown menu. Click “Play.”

Troubleshooting Common Issues

If you encounter problems playing DVDs, here are some common issues and solutions:

DVD not recognized: Make sure the DVD is inserted correctly and that your DVD drive is functioning properly. Try cleaning the DVD with a soft cloth.

The error message may indicate a missing codec or a problem with the DVD itself. Try a different DVD or reinstalling the codecs.

Choppy playback: This could be due to insufficient system resources. Close unnecessary applications and try playing the DVD again.

Tips For a Better Viewing Experience

Adjust video settings: Experiment with the video settings in your DVD player app to optimize the picture quality.

Enable subtitles: If you have difficulty understanding the dialogue, enable subtitles.

Use headphones: For a more immersive experience, use headphones or external speakers.

DVD Player Software Comparison

Feature VLC Media Player Leawo Blu-ray Player Microsoft DVD Player Price Free Free Paid DVD Support Yes Yes Yes Blu-ray Support Yes (with AACS library) Yes No Codec Support Extensive Extensive Limited User Interface Simple Modern Basic Customization High Medium Low

Enjoying Your DVDs on Windows 11

Playing DVDs on Windows 11 is straightforward once you have the right software installed. With a suitable DVD player application and the necessary codecs, you can easily enjoy your DVD collection on your computer.

FAQ

Why can’t I play DVDs on Windows 11 without additional software? Windows 11 doesn’t include built-in DVD playback support to reduce licensing costs and because many users have transitioned to digital media.

Is VLC Media Player safe to download and use? Yes, VLC Media Player is a reputable and safe open-source media player. Download it from the official VideoLAN website.

What if my DVD is scratched or damaged? A scratched or damaged DVD may not play properly. Try cleaning the DVD carefully or consider making a digital copy if possible (though be mindful of copyright laws).

Do I need an internet connection to play DVDs on Windows 11? No, you don’t need an internet connection to play DVDs once the necessary software and codecs are installed.

Can I play Blu-ray discs on Windows 11 using the same method? Yes, you can play Blu-ray discs using a Blu-ray player app like Leawo Blu-ray Player or VLC Media Player (with additional AACS library installation). You’ll also need a Blu-ray drive.

