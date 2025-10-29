How To Rotate Screen In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Rotating your screen in Windows 11 can be incredibly useful in various situations. Whether you’re a developer debugging mobile apps, a presenter sharing content on a vertically oriented display, or simply want to find a more comfortable viewing angle, Windows 11 offers several easy methods to adjust your screen orientation. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of how to rotate your screen in Windows 11.

This guide covers all the methods available to rotate your display, including using keyboard shortcuts, display settings, and even the graphics card control panel. No matter your level of technical expertise, you’ll be able to quickly and easily adjust your screen orientation to suit your needs.

How Do I Rotate My Screen in Windows 11?

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Keyboard shortcuts offer the quickest way to rotate your screen in Windows 11.

Press Ctrl + Alt + Up Arrow to return to the default landscape orientation. Press Ctrl + Alt + Right Arrow to rotate the screen 90 degrees clockwise. Press Ctrl + Alt + Down Arrow to rotate the screen 180 degrees (upside down). Press Ctrl + Alt + Left Arrow to rotate the screen 90 degrees counter-clockwise.

Note: These shortcuts may not work if they are disabled in your graphics card settings or if your graphics card doesn’t support them.

Adjusting Display Settings

The display settings in Windows 11 provide a graphical interface for rotating your screen.

Right-click on your desktop and select Display settings. Scroll down to the Scale & layout section. Find the Display orientation dropdown menu. Choose your desired orientation from the options:

Landscape (default)

Portrait

Landscape (flipped)

Portrait (flipped)

Click Keep changes to save the new orientation. If you don’t click “Keep changes” within 15 seconds, the display will revert to its previous setting.

Using Graphics Card Control Panel (NVIDIA/AMD)

If the above methods don’t work, you can use your graphics card’s control panel. This is especially useful for more advanced display configurations.

For NVIDIA:

Right-click on your desktop and select NVIDIA Control Panel. In the left pane, under Display, click Rotate display. Choose your desired orientation from the dropdown menu. Click Apply to save the changes.

For AMD:

Right-click on your desktop and select AMD Radeon Settings. Click on the Display tab. Find the Rotation option. Select your desired orientation from the dropdown menu. Click Apply to save the changes.

Tips for Screen Rotation

Multiple Monitors: If you have multiple monitors, ensure you select the correct display before changing the orientation. The display settings will show a number representing each monitor.

If you have multiple monitors, ensure you select the correct display before changing the orientation. The display settings will show a number representing each monitor. Troubleshooting: If the screen rotation doesn’t work, update your graphics card drivers. Outdated drivers can cause compatibility issues.

If the screen rotation doesn’t work, update your graphics card drivers. Outdated drivers can cause compatibility issues. Accessibility: Rotating your screen can be helpful for accessibility purposes, allowing for easier reading of documents or web pages.

Screen Orientation Made Easy

Rotating your screen in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that can be accomplished using various methods. Whether you prefer keyboard shortcuts, display settings, or your graphics card control panel, you can easily adjust your screen orientation to suit your needs.

FAQ

How do I rotate my screen back to normal in Windows 11? Use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Up Arrow or select “Landscape” in the Display settings.

Why is my screen rotation not working? Check if your keyboard shortcuts are enabled, update your graphics card drivers, or ensure your graphics card supports screen rotation.

Can I rotate my screen on an external monitor? Yes, the same methods apply to external monitors connected to your Windows 11 computer.

Is it possible to set a custom screen rotation angle? No, Windows 11 only supports 90-degree increments for screen rotation.

Will rotating my screen affect my display resolution? Rotating to portrait mode will swap the width and height of your display resolution, but the resolution itself should remain the same.

Comparing Screen Rotation Methods

Method Ease of Use Flexibility Requirements Keyboard Shortcuts Very Easy Limited Enabled keyboard shortcuts Display Settings Easy Moderate Windows 11 Graphics Card Control Moderate High NVIDIA or AMD graphics card installed

