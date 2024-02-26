Hotpot AI Review: Great or Meh?

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Looking for a hands-on Hotpot AI review? I’ve got you covered.

I’ve been searching for an all-in-one solution that will help me create articles and generate images for my website, so could this be it?

I’ll explain Hotpot AI’s main features, price, and how it compares to some of its competitors. Keep reading to find out whether it’s the right tool for your workflow.

What is Hotpot AI?

Hotpot AI is a cloud-based platform that uses AI to help you create visual content and written text. Its core features are designed to empower creatives, regardless of their skill level or background, to produce professional-quality graphics, images, and writing.

You can use Hotpot AI for personal projects like a blog, for schoolwork to create essays and edit content, or even commercially to develop marketing campaigns.

Hotpot AI Features

Hotpot AI is a multipurpose tool with a bit of everything for everyone. It offers a wide variety of features to fulfill your creative needs, such as:

AI Image Editing

Image editing can be frustrating especially when you don’t have enough time or skills. However, Hotpoint AI uses artificial intelligence to help you improve your images with the following editing features:

Upscale Images: Enlarge low-resolution photos without losing quality, ensuring sharpness and clarity.

Enlarge low-resolution photos without losing quality, ensuring sharpness and clarity. Background removal: Erase unwanted backgrounds from images with a click, perfect for object isolation or compositing.

Erase unwanted backgrounds from images with a click, perfect for object isolation or compositing. Object removal: Seamlessly remove unwanted elements from your photos, maintaining image coherence.

Seamlessly remove unwanted elements from your photos, maintaining image coherence. Colorize photos: Bring black and white photos to life by adding realistic and vibrant colors.

Bring black and white photos to life by adding realistic and vibrant colors. Image restoration: Enhance damaged or old photos by repairing scratches, tears, and color fading.

Enhance damaged or old photos by repairing scratches, tears, and color fading. Face enhancement: Refine facial features in portraits, subtly smoothing wrinkles or adjusting skin tones.

Refine facial features in portraits, subtly smoothing wrinkles or adjusting skin tones. Image resizing: Resize images proportionally without compromising quality, ensuring optimal dimensions for different platforms.

Editing images with Hotpot AI is straightforward, especially if you’ve used other AI editing tools like Photoshop AI Generative Fill. Simply highlight the area you’d like to edit and prompt Hotpot AI on what changes you require.

AI Headshots

This feature allows you to create professional portraits without a photographer. Upload a few selfies, and the AI learns your face. Then, it generates headshots in various styles, clothes, and backgrounds – from LinkedIn-ready looks to fantasy avatars.

It’s a cost-effective way to experiment with different images for personal branding or simply have fun exploring different facets of yourself. However, keep in mind that results may vary in terms of accuracy and diversity.

AI Image Generation

Hotpot AI empowers artistic expression through its AI image generation. You submit textual prompts detailing your desired imagery, including style, mood, and specific elements.

The platform uses artificial intelligence to translate these descriptions into unique visual creations. Whether you’re looking for captivating landscapes, photorealistic portraits, or abstract masterpieces, Hotpot AI can generate images to suit that need.

However, Hotpot AI’s image generation capabilities are inferior to single-purpose image generators like Stable Diffusion or Midjourney. It struggles to generate convincing human or animal models and is best for simple images like landscapes.

Simple Text Generation

Besides creating and editing images, you can use Hotpot AI to generate simple text. For instance, if you have a travel blog, you can prompt your experiences, and the AI will create a well-structured blog post with no grammatical errors.

While the text generator is not as good as Bard or ChatGPT, it’s good enough for simple posts that don’t require in-depth research.

How to Use Hotpot AI

Now, let me show you how to actually take advantage of these features:

1. Go to Hotpot AI’s website.

2. Scroll down to AI photo editing and click on Edit objects with AI.

3. Click on the image icon to upload your photo.

4. Select your brush size and erase the object you want to remove.

5. Hotpot AI will remove the object and reconstruct your image.

Hotpot AI Pricing

As I wrap up this Hotpot AI review, I’d like to discuss the pricing. While some features like background removal and AI image editing are available for free, most require credits.

For instance, if you’d like to generate a short story (500 words,) it will cost you 10 credits. On the other hand, the AI headshot feature has separate charges ranging from $10 for 40 images to $80 for 800 images.

Overall, Hotpot AI’s pricing will depend on which features you’d like to use. The image editing features are mostly free, but everything else costs some credits or a bundle amount.

Credits have different prices depending on whether you pay once, monthly, or annually. Below are the current credit prices:

If you’re a casual user the pay-once option is best. However, if you want to use the tool for longer, you’ll get a 20% discount by going for the monthly subscription.

Similarly, paying for an entire year upfront gives you the most bang for the buck, but you have to really be sure that you’ll enjoy the tool.

Fortunately, Hotpot AI has a happiness guarantee, which means it will offer a redo or a refund if you’re unsatisfied with its results.

Hotpot AI Review – Verdict

Hotpot AI is an interesting tool that tries to offer everything under one roof, saving you from hopping between different apps to generate and edit images, text, and AI avatars.

However, by trying to be a jack of all trades, Hotpot Ai hasn’t mastered any of them. While most of its output is usable for personal projects, it’s unsuitable for professional work.