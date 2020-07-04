Horizon Zero Dawn is shedding its PlayStation exclusivity and coming to PC, and is currently set to release on both Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 7th, 2020.

Along with the official PC release date, a new trailer was revealed that highlights the features of the game’s PC port. Horizon Zero Dawn on PC will contain the base game and the Frozen Wilds expansion, along with a digital art book, and special in-game packs, outfits, and weapons.

The PC port of Horizon Zero Dawn will also have plenty of graphical options for those who like to customise the graphics to their exact liking, ultra-wide support, unlocked frame rates, controller mapping, a benchmarking tool, and more.

EARTH IS OURS NO MORE Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines. An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger. Horizon Zero Dawn™ is a multi-award-winning action role-playing game – and this Complete Edition for PC includes the huge expansion The Frozen Wilds, featuring new lands, skills, weapons and Machines. INCLUDES: Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Digital art book

You can pre-order Horizon Zero Dawn on PC on Steam by following the link here or on the Epic Games Store by following the link here. Just in case you missed it above: Horizon Zero Dawn is set to launch on PC on August 7th, 2020.