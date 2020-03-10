Update: PlayStation has officially confirmed the existence of Horizon Zero Dawn PC.

Coming this Summer, the PlayStation 4 exclusive will be leaving the confines of its console home and grace PC gamers.

Revealed through a PlayStation Blog post, PlayStation Worldwide Studios President Hermen Hulst revealed the news to the world.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” Hulst said.

“And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.”

Will you be getting Horizon Zero Dawn PC? Tell us in the comments below.

Original Story:

After two years of PlayStation exclusivity, first-party PlayStation developers Guerrilla Games are reportedly bringing their PS4 open-world adventure Horizon: Zero Dawn to PC.

Reported by the very accurate Jason Schreier at Kotaku US, the rumoured Horizon Zero Dawn PC port has no reported release window.

According to Schreier, the rumoured port is part of a new focus-shift by Sony to expand their brand outside of a limited ecosystem. Schreier describes the business move as “an unprecedented move for Sony that signals a future in which the publisher releases games on platforms beyond its own consoles.”

Allegedly, the title is expected to launch on both the Epic Games Store and Steam. However, finalized details have not been decided.

Sony’s relationship with PC gaming is limited. While their titles are available to play through the video game streaming service PlayStation Now, Sony has been wary to publish games for gamers on PC, unlike this generation’s Xbox.

While Sony-funded titles like Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding and Capcom’s Street Fighter V have launched on PC, first-party Sony exclusives have remained entirely limited to console hardware. Will we eventually see games like Uncharted 4 on PC? What about From Software’s Bloodborne?