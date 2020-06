Insomniac Games has revealed Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart for PlayStation’s next-generation PlayStation 5 console.

The upcoming third person adventure game will see the iconic duo traveling throughout interdimensional portals thanks to the speed of the PlayStation 5’s internal SSD.

This is the second Insomniac Games title to be revealed for the platform today; the developer also unveiled the fantastic looking Spider-Man Miles Morales, a sequel to the awesome PS4 Spidey game.