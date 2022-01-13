IO Interactive has announced a new Hitman Trilogy bundle is launching this month, and it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Featuring, as the name gives away, Hitman (2016), Hitman 2, and Hitman 3, the Hitman Trilogy will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Epic Games Store, and, for the first time, Steam.

This announcement comes as part of IO Interactive’s presentation on Hitman 3’s Year 2 of content, which kicks off on the 20th of January this year, which is when the Hitman Trilogy and Hitman VR on PC launches.

In the presentation, IO Interactive detailed that in Year 2 Hitman 3 will receive a new map codenamed ‘Rocky’, as well as a new mode in spring called “Hitman Freelancer” which is a roguelike twist on the traditional Hitman formula.

In this new Freelancer mode, you’ll get to explore and upgrade Agent 47’s customisable safehouse before taking on a string of missions in a globetrotting Freelancer campaign that’ll have you taking down a criminal enterprise from the World of Assassination.

To go along with the new gameplay options, Hitman 3 will also be receiving a plethora of technological improvements throughout its second year of content. These enhancements include enabling ray tracing on PC as well as implementing Intel’s XeSS technology, which is also being utilized in Death Stranding Director’s Cut’s PC release.