Following a leak of the press release, 505 Games has finally officially announced that Death Stranding Director’s Cut is indeed coming to PC.

As you might expect from a port of the PlayStation 5 version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, this PC version features the new gameplay and enhanced features, such as cargo catapults and drop-kicking, as well as a photo mode and support for ultrawide and high framerate displays.

Alongside the expanded and enhanced features from the PlayStation 5 version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut that we know and love, the PC version will also feature Intel’s Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology to further improve the experience for PC players.

According to 505 Games, this machine learning technology “further enriches Death Stranding Director’s Cut’s already-stunning graphical fidelity as well as elevating gameplay and cutscene performance.”

If the promise of better performance and improved graphical fidelity isn’t enough to convince you, 505 Games is also including an assortment of in-game rewards for you, which even includes cross-over content with Valve’s Half-Life series and CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077.

In our review of the original Death Stranding for PC, we said that it’s a fantastic way to get those apocalyptic steps in, so long as while you admire the scenery you don’t get bogged down in the utterly absurd plot.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is due to launch on PC, simultaneously via Steam and the Epic Games Store, sometime this Spring.