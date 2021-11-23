IO Interactive has announced that Hitman 3 will have a second year of content, bringing new maps, new storylines, and even new modes.

In a new blog post, IO Interactive explained that once the second year of content kicks off on the 20th of January 2022, Hitman 3 will be getting “new maps, storylines, modes and ways to play.”

While the new missions and story content is staying secret, for now, IO Interactive has revealed that the brand new mode coming to Hitman 3 is called Elusive Target Arcade, which will supposedly provide “the ultimate Elusive Target challenge in a change to the established formula in this fan-favourite game mode.”

Alongside the plethora of new content, PC players can finally look forward to the launch of Hitman VR, which is due to arrive on unspecified headsets sometime next January.

As if that wasn’t enough for PC players to look forward to, IO Interactive also revealed that Hitman 3 will receive PC ray-tracing support sometime in 2022 thanks to a partnership with Intel, allowing the game and its new levels to look better than ever before.

In the blog post, IO Interactive also took the time to celebrate Hitman 3’s successes, proudly announcing that “the World of Assassination trilogy has reached the phenomenal milestone of 50 million players,” with Hitman 3 being the most successful game in the franchise to date.

IO Interactive is also planning a “major update to the game” for Spring 2022, but details about that are currently “[REDACTED].”