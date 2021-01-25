IO Interactive has revealed that there will be a Hitman 3 ray-tracing update for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Revealed in an Xbox press release, IO Interactive CTO Maurizio de Pascale explained that a future Hitman 3 ray-tracing update will be available on both next-gen Xbox consoles.

“We see Hitman as a ‘live game’ and our launch date on January 20 is just the beginning of a journey, in which we’re going to keep working on the game and adding new features,” Pascale said.

“It’s great that the GPU in the Series X|S has hardware support for Ray-Tracing. We’ve already started working on RT technology for the renderer in our Glacier engine, and once that’s deemed ready for prime time, we’ll definitely bring it to the Series X|S hardware.”

Pascale didn’t reveal what forms of hardware accelerated ray-tracing would be coming to Hitman 3. With Hitman 3 already sporting great looking render-to-texture reflections, the Hitman 3 ray-tracing update could instead focus on ray-traced shadows or lighting. However, this is all speculation.

There’s no statement on whether this update will be exclusive to Xbox Series X, S and PC or when it will release.